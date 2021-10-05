While the first official day of fall was Sept. 22 this year, many recognize the annual announcement of the Telluride Horror Show schedule and lineup as the unofficial beginning of spooky season.
After hosting a virtual event last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Horror Show organizers look forward to hosting an in-person gathering Oct. 14-17.
We're beyond excited to be back, or as excited as one can be during an ongoing pandemic,” festival founder Ted Wilson said. “We were grateful when our attendees went online with us in 2020, and we're grateful they're returning to Telluride this year, along with all our venues, lodgers and community partners rising to the occasion once again. Everyone is anxious to get back, and we can't wait to see them again.”
Like most in-person festivals during 2021, the Horror Show is requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID test for all attendees.
“Of course, the county mask mandate is still in place, so it's masks indoors for everyone. Like the majority of Telluride festivals, Curative will be onsite offering no-cost rapid testing for anyone who might need a test,” Wilson added.
The complete lineup and schedule was announced over the weekend, and it’s more than just genre films.
The fun starts with a free Thursday night “classics” screening at the Nugget Theatre, beginning with the 1997 cult sci-fi movie “Starship Troopers” at 6 p.m. Producer Jon Davison and author Paul Sammon, who wrote “The Making of Starship Troopers,” will be on hand.
At 9 p.m., “You’re Next,” the 2011 film about a home invasion gone wrong, will screen in honor of its 10th anniversary.
While there isn’t enough space here to properly list each screening during the Horror Show weekend, there are several that Wilson pointed out as ones he’s looking forward to most, including the closing night film “Antlers,” which was produced by Guillermo del Toro.
“A lot of crowd-pleasers, especially with four horror comedies, not to mention the ‘Dark Humours’ shorts block, to get that communal laughter going again. There are films that need to be seen on the big screen, like Phil Tippett’s masterpiece ‘Mad God’ and the animated ‘The Spine of Night,’” he explained. “Plus, a slew of indie features that are packed with talent, from both long-time alumni and newcomers. Thought-provoking films like ‘The Feast’ and the documentary ‘Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror.’ Unbridled blood and gore in ‘The Sadness.’ The usual themed horror blocks with plenty of scares and suspense. It’s a heady mix. And it’s all ending with our most anticipated horror film of the year, ‘Antlers,’ from Searchlight Pictures.”
From director Scott Cooper and based on Nick Antosca’s “The Quiet Boy” short story, “Antlers” is about an isolated Oregon town, where a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become “embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them,” according to the film description.
If that doesn’t convince you to check out the on-screen offerings spread among the Nugget, Sheridan Opera House and Palm Theatre, there’s even more happening around town during the Horror Show weekend.
The Friday Ice Scream Social at the opera house, which is open to three-day passholders, returns, as well as the pig roast at Oak on Saturday. Again, the event is for three-day passholders.
Several years ago, Wilson added a literary component to the festival, which has grown in the last five years. Genre authors Jeremy Robert Johnson, Paul Tremblay and Stephen Graham Jones will participate in this year’s Creepy Campfire Tales at Elks Park Friday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
They’ll also be the speakers during the festival’s first-ever Horror Summit Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the opera house.
“They’re such accomplished genre authors, all of them, and if you're a fan of genre literature, then you'll have a great time listening to a deep dive into their own work, along with discussing horror in general,” Wilson said. “Insider secret: My lead programmers and I love hanging out with our guest authors all festival weekend and talking horror nonstop. The Horror Summit is a great chance for everyone to join in the fun.”
Both the campfire tales and summit are free and open to the public.
Three-day passes and six-pack options are still available, but they’re going fast, Wilson explained,
“It’s looking like a sell-out year,” he added.
For more information, including tickets and the full festival schedule, visit telluridehorrorshow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.