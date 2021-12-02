San Miguel County’s public access automated external defibrillator (AED) program has literally saved lives over the years, as the devices are available at 42 locations across the region and require no prior training to use.
Unfortunately, three AEDs have been stolen within the past couple of months, according to Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) officials.
The AED at the Down Valley Park was the first machine reported missing, TFPD Public Information Officer Susan Lilly explained. Since then, the AEDs located on the outside of the Telluride Preschool in Gold Run and at Telluride Town Park’s warming hut have gone missing. Lilly reported officials noticed the Gold Run AED, which was funded by East End residents, was gone Monday during a monthly check.
“We have individuals assigned to every public access AED to check it monthly. What we’re checking for is that it’s a functional, working AED. We check the battery, we check the supplies and make sure it’s ready for use,” she said.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Down Valley Park disappearance, while reports for the other two were filed with the Telluride Marshal’s Office.
TFPD Chief John Bennett said there’s a “fat chance” that the person, or people, responsible for the thefts are caught, especially since the exact dates the machines were taken are unknown.
“It’d take a miracle to find something like this,” he said, adding anyone with information, or who know where the AEDs are, can call dispatch or simply return it to the box it was taken from. “It’s super unfortunate. It’s going to save somebody’s life if it’s there to be used.”
Bennett took his own AED and placed it in the Gold Run box for now, but replacing the missing units can cost several thousand dollars — each one costs approximately $1,500. Even if they were ordered today, he added pandemic-related supply chain issues would most likely delay delivery several weeks.
“It just puts us in a bad spot,” Bennett said.
Both Bennett and Lilly are trying to make sense of the recent spate of AED thefts.
“There are only two reasons that I can think of that someone would steal something like this. One is they have a family member they want to have this device for, and they’re scared and need one of these in their home, so in other words, private use. Or they want to sell it on the black market, and who knew there was a black market for this,” Lilly said. “In either event, it’s wildly inappropriate to steal a public access lifesaving device.”
An AED was stolen from the Conoco gas station “years ago,” Bennett recalled, but there hasn’t been any more incidents until now.
“We haven’t had that since,” he added. “It’s random timelines, and I just struggle with the thought that one person is doing this.”
The program has expanded since its inception, including several public-private partnerships between TFPD and local entities and business owners, including governments and police departments.
“I think they are all viable locations. Over the past couple of years we’ve had some great saves with those being strategically located in high-traffic areas. The success of the public access AED program is very apparent,” Bennett said.
The AED boxes also include Stop The Bleed kits, which consist of a tourniquet, a few rolls of gauze, scissors and latex gloves. All boxes are heated, as well, in an effort to maximize AED battery life.
In an emergency, anyone can use the AED by following the instructions provided, Lilly said, which is easier than people may think.
“I just want to encourage people to never be afraid of this machine. This machine is your friend, especially in a really dire situation,” she said. “You can be a lifesaver by knowing where these things are.”
In January 2018, a 70-year-old man collapsed on Main Street, when a bystander ran to the nearest AED and administered it, which ultimately saved the man’s life, officials explained at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.