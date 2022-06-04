SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 16
CHALK IT UP: There was a theft reported at the Egnar school district.
REVOCATION BLUES: A motorist was issued a summons for driving with a revoked license.
DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to a residence at which a verbal disagreement was in progress. The male, who was drinking, was apprehended for being in violation of a protection order prohibiting him from alcohol.
STUMBLE INN: An inebriated pedestrian observed stumbling into traffic was taken to his Norwood hotel room and told to go to bed.
LAUNDRY LIST: A Norwood female was arrested for reckless endangerment, child abuse, reckless driving, driving under the influence per se, and domestic violence.
SEEK AND YE SHALL FIND: Search warrant in hand, deputies found controlled substances and a firearm.
MAY 17
IT’S ME, MAN: A subject turned himself in for an outstanding warrant.
MAY 18
BAD JU-JU: A patrol officer contacted an individual in possession of meth, heroin, paraphernalia and a handgun.
YOURS?: A citizen turned in to the sheriff’s office a cell phone with a purple case found on the river trail near Sawpit.
MAY 20
EXPLOSIVE THREATS: San Miguel County Sheriff's Deputies assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigations with arresting a Norwood man, after he made threats to use a bomb to blow up the Sheriff's Office and other locations in Norwood. The FBI is continuing the investigation.
MAY 21
ROUNDUP: Loose horses were re-corralled, pardner.
PASSHOLE: A man in a blue Subie was cited for making dangerous passes on blind curves.
MAY 22
WEED FIRE: No, not that kind. Deputies assisted Norwood fire with a brush fire.
MAY 23
AND YOUR LITTLE DOG, TOO: A neighbor called the SMSO to have his neighbor’s dog ticketed for being at-large.
MAY 26
NO NEED FOR SPEED: In downtown Norwood.
MAY 27
DARK SKIES: A Wrights Mesa resident became disoriented and lost while walking home in the dark. A deputy responded and located the individual in Ed Joe Draw. The individual was uninjured and transported to his residence.
MAY 28
WHAT A RIDE: A Redvale man was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, prohibited use of weapons, failed to maintain a single lane/weaving, and for neither the driver nor passenger wearing seatbelts.
COURTESY LIFT: When the passenger in the previous entry was stranded when the driver was no longer available, a deputy provided a ride home.
SEARCH AND RESCUE MISSION: Deputies, a dozen Search and Rescue volunteers, and Highland Helicopter of Durango responded to Upper Bear Creek outside Telluride for a Garmin "SOS" distress call and found a 26-year-old Denver woman with an injured ankle. She told deputies she was on a camping excursion with her husband when she slipped on some scree and twisted her ankle. The couple along with the dog, who was also injured, were airlifted from the scene to treatment by Telluride Fire Protection District EMS.
MAY 29
GHOST COWS: A report of cows on the road was, well, there were no cows.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MAY 22
KISS AND MAKE UP: Following a disturbance call the parties involved declined to press charges.
I’M BACK: A stray dog was returned to its owner.
MAY 27
ROAD DOCS: Traveling papers were issued to an individual that had lost her ID.
SEPARATE CORNERS: Following a domestic violence call, the parties agreed to separate for the night.
R-U-N-N-O-F-T: A missing 12-year-old was located.
MAY 28
WHAT IS THIS, 1986? Someone lost a fanny pack.
MAY 29
THEY DON’T KNOW IT’S A CONSERVATION EASEMENT: But their humans do. Three dogs were loose on the Valley Floor.
TEXAS: That’s where you can park your supersized RV.
MAY 30
CAMP NOT HERE, TRAVELERS: Car campers in Town Park were advised of town ordinances.
THOUSAND DOLLAR BOOGERS: Three summonses were issued for unlawful possession/consumption of cocaine.
MAY 31
86’ED FOR LIFE: In the wake of a bar fight, one brawler was forever banned from that establishment. The pugilistic parties declined to press charges.
NOISY: Noisemakers turned it down by request of badge-wearing constables.
JUNE 1
HOT IN HERRE: Don’t leave your dogs in the car when it’s hot.
OUCH: Officers assisted Telluride emergency medical personnel with a patient with a dislocated shoulder.
ALSO IN THIS REPORT: A slew of false alarms, 911 hang-ups, property damage reports, lockout assists, various citizen assists, agency assists and other human activity keep the department busy.
