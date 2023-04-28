With the rising costs of oil and gas, as well as a push towards renewable resources, some energy companies and stakeholders are pushing for the United States to increase uranium mining to boost nuclear power production. But environmentalists and Tribes who live near the mining sites worry that the risks to natural land and cultural heritage sites are too great.
“We have many sacred places and special places that are all over the Grand Canyon,” Carletta Tilousi, Havasupai former tribal council member and tribal coalition coordinator, told the Planet. “It is very important to me that these areas are going to be protected from uranium mining.
To preserve some of the area around the Grand Canyon, a new proposal for a national monument would include a permanent ban on new uranium mining.
Outside of that area, Energy Fuels, a producer of uranium and rare earth metals, is preparing four uranium mines to go into production: Pinyon Plain, Whirlwind Mine in Colorado, and two mines in the La Salle complex in Utah.
“For better or for worse, the best uranium deposits are available in northern Arizona,” Curtis Moore, vice president of marketing and corporate development at Energy Fuels, told the Planet.
Moore estimates that the uranium deposits from Pinyon Plain, located south of Grand Canyon Village, could offer five to seven years of power.
“If we’re going to address climate change, nuclear needs to be a part of that and we need to mine uranium for that,” he said.
Amber Reimondo, energy director at the Grand Canyon Trust, argues that the Grand Canyon does not have enough resources to balance out the environmental risks.
“Even if the goal was to just go all in on nuclear energy and start mining uranium like crazy, the Grand Canyon region is not even close to a significant contributor. It doesn't have the capability to provide the kind of uranium that would be needed,” Reimondo said.
In the transition towards cleaner energy, including mining for uranium and critical minerals needed for solar polar and electric vehicles, more people’s voices need to be considered in these discussions, according to Reimondo.
“To date, the impacted communities have not been able to be at the table,” she said.
Environmentalists worry about the longterm consequences. Uranium ore is formed in low oxygen environments, but when a mining company digs a mineshaft into the ground, the deposit is exposed to oxygen and sometimes water.
“Uranium mixed with groundwater is a bad combination,” Reimondo said. “You have to do everything you can to make sure that that groundwater doesn’t travel to other aquifers or get accessed by wildlife on the surface.”
Energy Fuels’ evaluations at Pinyon Plain did not lead the company to believe that water supplies would be threatened.
“There is no risk to the watershed or to groundwater at any of these mines,” Moore said. “We have quite a few groundwater monitors at the mines to ensure that there is nothing getting into the groundwater.”
But Reimondo worries what will happen down the line, after the uranium ore is mined.
“This is a huge risk, especially considering the region and hydrology of the region — it being highly fractured and complex and not well understood,” Reimondo said. “Those are huge stakes for a little bit of uranium.”
Essentially, scientists are not sure what the future environmental impacts would be.
A recent USGS paper researching groundwater flow on the South Rim indicates that shallow and deeper groundwater do sometimes mix, but it is not entirely clear under what conditions and whether deposits like uranium could mix with groundwater.
“The results of this study indicate a more complex model of recharge to South Rim springs,” the authors write. “Potential impacts may be too uncertain for decision makers to adequately protect the economically, culturally and ecologically important water resources in the Grand Canyon region from degradation and depletion.”
Once uranium deposits are mined, the sites can take decades to be transformed into usable land again. Lee Shenton, a former project liaison for the Moab Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action (UMTRA) Project, helped oversee the clean up of the former Atlas Mill along the Colorado River in Moab.
The cleanup began removing mill tailings — sandy process waste material — in 2009. At the last estimate, there were 3 million tonnes remaining of the original 16 million that needed to be cleared. It is an ambitious project that will cost an estimated $1 billion dollars.
“Even once they get to that end point for moving contaminated tailings and soils, the project is not complete because then they need to remediate the site to make it usable for the public. That’s part of the law,” Shenton said.
The tailings are shipped on railway cars to a disposal site about 32 miles north of Moab. The disposal cells at the site are designed to last intact for 1,000 years.
“We’re still paying today to protect ourselves from the less rigorous environmental standards we had from 50 years ago,” Shenton said.
