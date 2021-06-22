As Original Thinkers Director David Holbrooke puts it, “the pandemic bought people time.” Time to rethink lives and careers, time to reflect on self and the world around us, and, in the case of the festival, to peer deeply into what Holbrooke and his crew have identified as the three, driving issues of a calamitous 2020 — the pandemic, the re-energizing of the civil rights movement and the “tattering” of democracy. The festival will ponder those topics and more, in-person Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, and virtually Oct.1-31. Passes are now on sale for one or the other or a hybrid of the two formats at originalthinkers.com.
Though the festival’s final programming is still being finessed, Holbrooke eagerly expounded on a few of the programs that were teased out in a recent news release. One, Our Story, Our Purpose, Holbrooke said is “fundamental, foundational and so much what we're about as an ideas festival.”
“I say it again and again and really, really believe it that there are big ideas in our individual stories, and that how we hear those stories what we take away from them how we frame those stories is kind of everything,” he said. “For us, we felt that for a while, but now we really are owning this.”
How Do We Heal? Is “a tough one,” Holbrooke said. Healing from trauma, healing from violence, healing from the repercussions of a ravaged environment, healing from absorbing the challenges of a year like no other; at the moment, Original Thinkers programs are arrayed on the office wall in a studied positioning of sticky notes. Each note represents a speaker or a film or simply an idea. The work in progress — this topic particularly — has the potential for, well, healing.
“How do we heal … we're all trying to figure that out, coming out of the pandemic,” Holbrooke understates. “I think there was a lot of our own pain that doesn't really manifest itself in clear ways. This won't be necessarily covered in this but just a little soul nostalgia, which is that notion of loss and anxiety and depression … around loss of place, around loss of environment, around climate, around species loss, around all of it. I think we know existentially that there's something deeply wrong.”
The third tantalizing topic released by OT is the intriguingly titled, Into the After.
“Into the After is looking at a post-pandemic, how did we emerge. We've had this conversation internally,” Holbrooke said. “We’ll have emerged by October. We'll have life gone back to whatever that normal is, but we at Original Thinkers don't want normal to return. We want new. The idea of going back to the same shit doesn't work. How do we rebuild our democratic institutions, how do we build them to reflect a 21st century, with its technology and with its truth decay? What we're looking at there is really a post-truth world and what does that mean and how can we avoid it? I think that's one of the hardest challenges right now.”
Original Thinkers programs are comprised of a hearty stew of film and speakers. Seeing dance, music and poetry is hardly unheard of, as well. As was the plan for 2020, Original Thinkers, now in its fourth year, will take place in Telluride, at the Sheridan Opera House and the Transfer Warehouse. Additional programming will bee revealed as the summer unspools.
“As always, our shows will be a carefully considered melange of stellar speakers and spot-on films, featuring radical nuns, a pair of front line health heroes and a pianist/storyteller whose story inspired the fascinating Pixar movie ‘Soul,’” said Holbrooke. “It has been a helluva year and our thoughtful programming will look to process, contextualize and, yes, move forward with what matters.”
OT, is not just a festival, Holbrooke noted, it’s a media company “that endeavors to discover and introduce new thinking around the complexities and challenges of our ever changing world.” OT’s tagline — “We're all original thinkers when we put our minds to it” — is all about inclusivity and the exchange of ideas, a common thread that runs through past OT gatherings both in-person and around the world via the internet. The diversification of OT includes filmmaking — “Postman Jim” about Telluride’s former postal worker and community linchpin, Jim Looney, is OT’s first film — and bringing the OT model into boardrooms and sales meetings, as Holbrooke envisions. A recent successful outreach of OT programming Palo Alto was a first foray into taking the show on the road, and an exercise in “cross-branding.”
“I think we're, we're an exciting place for this company. I feel like we're making big steps for us to be something more than we were going to be before the pandemic,” Holbrooke said. “That's exciting and feels really good. Whether we can pull it off, that’s going to be a lot on the audience and saying OK we believe in this and having faith in what we're going to do. That's going to be worthwhile.”
For passes and more information, go to originalthinkers.com.
