In this Daily Planet file photo, Tri-State Generation and Transmission’s Nucla Station power plant is pictured. The plant and coal mine that feeds it will still be shut down by the end of 2022, as Tri-State recently announced the closures of its remaining New Mexico coal-fired power plant, Escalante Station, by the end of this year, and its Colorado coal plants and coal mine, Craig Station and Colowyo Mine, by 2030. (File photo)