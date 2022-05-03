Laura Colbert, adult programs specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library, bases her selections for the library’s Parenting Book Club not on a rigid schedule, but on a book’s merit.
“That’s why we refer to it as the Occasional Book Club,” Colbert said dryly.
There has been only one meeting of the club before tonight, and the featured selection at that get-together — “Hunt, Gather, Parent” (subtitled “What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans”) — “was a huge success,” Colbert said. “So we thought we’d try another one.”
Just like the last one, the new publication “should be a very buzzy book,” Colbert explained.
What’s more, it should come highly recommended by those in the know (avid bibliophiles raising kids qualify).
“All types of people recommended ‘Hunt, Gather, Parent’ to me, and I thought, ‘There’s something here,’” Colbert said.
For this go-round, she wondered, “Is there another interesting, buzzy new parenting book? The one we are featuring tonight wasn’t recommended as often to me. It’s newer,” Colbert allowed.
“But I saw an interview with the author here, read a review there and checked in with a couple of colleagues, and they were already reading it.”
Tonight’s selection, “Social Justice Parenting: How to Raise Compassionate, Anti-racist, Justice-Minded Kids in an Unjust World,” was the subject of a column by Jane Brody in the New York Times last autumn. The book, by Dr. Traci Baxley, “which I found hard to put down, is replete with excellent examples and advice that can help parents raise children with a healthy self-image and regard for the welfare of others,” Brody wrote. Baxley’s “goal in fostering a more just world for all is to raise children ‘who can ultimately self-advocate, empathize with others, recognize injustice, and become proactive in changing it.’”
“Social Justice Parenting” made the list of the Times’ Favorite 8 Books for Healthy Living in 2021 (columnist Tara Parker Pope called it “Steps above the typical parenting book … a must-read guide for a new generation of parents who want to raise better, kinder and more compassionate kids”).
“I’m very excited that Dr. Baxley will be able to join us for a Q&A tonight,” Colbert said. “You don’t need to have read this book to join us for the discussion,” but if you’d like to, on Tuesday afternoon Colbert was still in possession of a couple of copies to give away.
“First come, first served,” she said brightly, and speaking of bright: “We’re hosting this event with Bright Futures,” the Telluride nonprofit that works to improve the lives of young children and families. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to get the Zoom link.
The discussion with Dr. Baxley is one of several events this month that promote, and celebrate, familial health in some way at the library. Two are coming up next week. On Monday at 5:30 p.m. the library hosts “Cocinado Crepas con Lorena,” a crepe-making session, said Claudia Garcia, the Wilkinson’s Latinx outreach specialist. “Mother’s Day is always celebrated May 10” in Latin America, Garcia explained. “At our last family cooking class, we all agreed that our moms loved crepes. So we decided to have this class to honor our moms.”
Later in the week, on May 12, “In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, we’ll offer a cooking class that shows you how to make healthier choices, and explains how this affects your mental health,” Garcia said. “We’re going to focus on salads. Instead of making a salad with canola or vegetable oil, we’ll try them with olive or avocado oil. And to dress the salad, we’ll try using less sugar. Latin American recipes incorporate a lot of sugar.”
The class goes from 5-6 p.m.
To see a complete schedule of classes — which are always free of charge at the library — visit telluridelibrary.org and click on “Events Calendar.”
