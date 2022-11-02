Award-winning poet Daiva Chesonis, of Norwood, was the featured reader on the Bardic Trails online poetry circle Tuesday, Nov. 1. A production of the Telluride Institute's Talking Gourds Poetry Program and the Wilkinson Public Library, Bardic Trails occurs monthly on first Tuesdays of the month. Online, the event showcases award-winning poets, their new and favorite works, and it’s free and open to all.
Chesonis told The Norwood Post on Monday the Bardic Trails events were created during COVID, when local poets missed coming together live and in-person. That’s when Art Goodtimes, Rosemerry Trommer, Chesonis and others created the online format to stay connected.
For Tuesday’s event, she wasn’t planning on a theme, but after recent travels she ended up with one anyway. Her talk last night was called “Trippin’: A Tryptich: the Baltic, the Wild West, Glen Canyon.” Half of her presentation focused on her recent wandering experiences. She said depending on how last night went, she would possibly alter the material slightly for next week when she’s featured at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway.
On Nov. 8, she’s also highlighted in the Literary Living Room event, and tickets are $10 at the Sherbino’s door. Since it’s election night, she said she just might throw in something political, too.
She has a style, but she doesn’t like necessarily defining in. In fact, she said asking a poet what their style is happens to be a dreaded question. She said, however, her work is “random, weird” and often “humorous.”
“It’s a slice of life slice, a minute of life, or an observation and then I go off … “ she said. “Sometimes I basically come up with a character and write something, a woman going through something bizarre.”
Chesonis calls many of her works “she-poems,” and though they’re not about her, she has a “she-shed” full of these snippets about the female experience — so many she may establish a collection in the future.
“The women are not me, but they pop out of me,” she said.
At other times, though, her work is about life at home: fires in the distance, her missing cat, or something else that blows her husband’s — author Craig Child — mind for a moment. He’s a renowned nonfiction writer, and Chesonis said Child’s work is never quite done. On the other hand, Chesonis quips musings quickly.
She’s excited to get back into sharing her poetry. She hasn’t done that much since she turned the San Miguel Poet Laureate torch over to Joanna Spindler in January of this year. Chesonis was poet laureate from 2018-2021. She said she gained a lot from the experience.
She said anyone who’s not tuned into the Bardic Trails session before might enjoy it. She said people will be surprised to find out their neighbors in Norwood, Nucla and Naturita participate, actually write poetry, and are quite good at it. Nobody ever has to read anything, but they sure can.
Typically, the Bardic Trails are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.
