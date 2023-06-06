How to start a local food biz

Local entrepreneurs can sign up for upcoming classes this summer such as “So You Want to Sell Your Food Products at Next Year’s Farmers Market?” and “Mobile Food Businesses: Health Code Regulations” hosted by the Region 10 West Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Pictured, left to right, is the SBDC business cultivator team in Montrose: Michelle Meyers, Callie Koch, James Lammers, Ann Bradford and Nancy Murphy. (Courtesy photo)