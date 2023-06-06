How to start a local food biz

An online search for the term foodpreneur brings up nearly a hundred thousand results ranging from culinary degree programs to celebrity chefs, but the Region 10 West Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC), serving San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties is offering free and low-cost online classes and in-person resources for those who are curious, getting started, or well on their way to pursuing a career with food or other small business.
Foodie Fridays is a series that takes place every summer, “but this year we are planning programming that will extend it beyond the summer season,” said Callie Koch, program coordinator for Region 10 West Central SBDC. “We would like to see it become a year-round offering.”
New resources are being made available to entrepreneurs in part through funding from a $1.7 million federal grant awarded to Region 10 to support rural economic growth. The grant is helping to fund an innovation center in Olathe that is focusing on food, beverage and agricultural businesses.
“A big reason for our expansion of Foodie Fridays this year is due to the launch of our new facility in Olathe,” Koch said. “In addition to being an incubator and support facility for all small businesses in Region 10’s geographic area, it also includes a commissary kitchen. That kitchen can be rented by area food businesses for production and we are also focusing on specific food business entrepreneurial support.”
For Region 10, this year’s Foodie Friday online webinar series began on June 2 with a “Cottage Foods” class taught by Montrose County Environmental Health Director Jim Austin.
The next three Foodie Friday classes are in July, August and September.
“Catering and Popup Meals on the Western Slope with Chef Brandt Bishop” is happening on July 7. Bishop is a caterer and consultant in Hotchkiss who owns Best Slope Culinary and works to help people design, build and plan restaurants from the ground up.
On August 4 there will be a class for “So You Want to Sell Your Food Products at Next Year’s Farmers Market?” and “Mobile Food Businesses: Health Code Regulations” takes place on September 1.
Those interested need to pre-register for the classes. To register, navigate to the website at https://r10sbdc.org and at the top of the website page, click on the tab that says “What We Do” and then click on “Training.” For questions or help with pre-registration, call 970-765-3130.
“The mobile food business class is the first in a four-part series covering everything you need to know about starting a mobile food business in western Colorado,” said Region 10’s news release advertising the free classes.
“We feel that it is important to offer guidance to food business entrepreneurs that is tailored to our specific region and its rural nature,” Koch said. “Operating a food business on the Western Slope of Colorado is very different in all business aspects than in a place like Denver or on the Front Range. It is important that entrepreneurs here get the information and resources that are actually relevant to their situation.”
Region 10 also offers a range of free webinars for small business owners and startups on topics like finances and taxes, writing a business plan and marketing.
Elsewhere, entrepreneurs can access a commercial kitchen, consulting and support in Naturita at the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC), the Region 10 satellite office, said Makayla Gordon, WEEDC’s interim executive director.
“WEEDC members can use the commercial kitchen, access the community workspace and meeting space, access health insurance and get tax credit for donating,” Gordon said. The organization can also oversee grants as a fiscal agent for those seeking nonprofit status, or act as an umbrella entity for a one-time designation.
WEEDC supports entrepreneurs and local businesses in Norwood, Redvale, Nucla, Naturita, Paradox and Bedrock with training, business development, access to capital and marketing and an online membership directory.
For information about WEEDC visit the website at https://choosewestend.org, call 970-865-2499 or stop by the office at 217 W. Main Street in Naturita.
