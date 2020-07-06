Local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to two separate incidents over the weekend, as both required helicopter flights to regional hospitals.
On Saturday, the evening of the Fourth of July, Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) EMS and Mountain Village police were dispatched to the San Sophia Gondola Station around 8:30 p.m. for a man unconscious and not breathing, according to a TFPD news release posted on social media. The 65-year-old Tennessee man, who has not been identified, and his family had departed Mountain Village in a gondola cabin when he lost consciousness. His son called 911 and was instructed by WestCO dispatchers to begin chest compressions.
As soon as the family arrived at the mid-mountain station, gondola staff stopped the cars, the patient was removed from cabin,and chest compressions continued, while staff immediately retrieved and employed a public access AED. A Mountain Village police officer arrived and assisted with chest compressions. Minutes later TFPD personnel and volunteers arrived and took over care. Through multiple lifesaving interventions, medics were able to restore his pulse. Rescuers arranged for a Careflight helicopter to land near the nature center, and the patient was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital for further care.
"No further comment about his status can be made without the consent of his family because of HIPAA laws," according to the post.
On Sunday, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office deputies, TFPD, and San Miguel Search and Rescue personnel responded to the Wilson Mesa trail outside Telluride for a 57-year-old local woman who got bucked from her horse and sustained traumatic injuries, according to a Sheriff's Office news release posted on social media. Medics reached the patient within 75 minutes of the initial dispatched page and had a Careflight helicopter land nearby on scene for transport to Montrose Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
