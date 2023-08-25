Planet Bluegrass co-owner Craig Ferguson was scheduled to appear in Boulder County Court on Friday for an arraignment for the charge of violating a protection order on June 15 while in Telluride for the 50th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Ferguson requested a postponement of the arraignment earlier in the week, and the District Attorney did not object, leading the judge to grant a continuance on Thursday. A new date for Ferguson’s arraignment has not been scheduled.
Additional clarifications have come to light this week, with representatives for both Planet Bluegrass and the plaintiff responding to the Daily Planet after the last story went to press.
The protection order is related to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Ferguson by a 34-year-old woman who is a former employee of Planet Bluegrass. As previously reported in the Daily Planet, the lawsuit claims Ferguson, 65, subjected her to “persistent, outrageous, and violent sexual harassment,” beginning earlier this year. She cited over 30 specific examples of “unwanted comments” and “touching without consent.”
The plaintiff said, in her lawsuit filing, that she reported the harassment internally at Planet Bluegrass on April 13, that Ferguson subsequently fired her on April 24 and that he broke multiple windows with a bowling ball at her temporary residence on Planet Bluegrass property on May 3 when she was still occupying the house after her employment was terminated. As the Daily Planet reported, Ferguson – when questioned by Boulder County deputy sheriffs – admitted to throwing the bowling ball to get the plaintiff’s attention.
Deputies served Ferguson with a protection order on May 5, requiring him to have no contact with the former employee and to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her residence. The plaintiff’s residence was actually Ferguson’s family home, though he was not living there at the time.
Ferguson’s arraignment was for the charge of violating the protection order when he and the plaintiff came into contact with each other in the campground at this summer’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival. When Ferguson was arrested in Lyons on June 22, the arresting deputy reported that Ferguson ultimately ended up even closer to the plaintiff as he allegedly tried to get her removed from the premises.
Sally Truitt, Ferguson’s ex-wife and co-owner of Planet Bluegrass, informed a deputy that “while (the plaintiff) was employed with Planet Bluegrass she was allowed to stay in the main home” on the Planet Bluegrass property, as the deputy put it, and that she “was also a caregiver to the property.” Ferguson and Truitt are each reported as telling deputies that since the plaintiff was no longer employed by Planet Bluegrass, she should not still be living in the house on the property.
Three Planet Bluegrass corporate entities, including the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, are named as co-defendants in the lawsuit and have separate legal counsel from Ferguson. Planet Bluegrass agrees that the plaintiff had “temporary” residence in the main home and that she was a caretaker for the home, but asserts that the arrangement was not tied to her employment.
“House sitting was not part of her official duties at Planet Bluegrass,” said company spokeswoman Karen Craven.
Another clarification came from Paul Maxon, the attorney for the plaintiff, who responded to a statement from Planet Bluegrass about the plaintiff “demanding an exorbitant sum of money” to avoid the lawsuit.
“It is standard to give the defendant the opportunity to settle the case before it's filed,” Maxon told the Daily Planet. “It's called a ‘demand letter’ in the legal profession. It sounds scary to somebody who isn't familiar with these things, but it is par for the course.”
Planet Bluegrass subsequently agreed that the receipt of a demand letter before a civil lawsuit is standard practice. Neither party revealed the amount of money called for in the letter.
“Our demand was consistent with outcomes my other clients have had,” Maxon added.
The Daily Planet originally reported that the plaintiff also intended to file a discrimination charge with the Colorado Division of Labor. On Aug. 18, Maxon told the Daily Planet they have not yet filed that charge, but it will cover the same ground as the existing lawsuit. The Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act prohibits sexual harassment in the workplace.
If you are experiencing sexual harassment and don’t know where to turn, the San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) provides a local 24-hour confidential crisis helpline at 970-728-5660 and online at www.smrcco.org. SMRC defines sexual assault as “any unwanted sexual action, whether physical or emotional, that is perceived as a violation of one’s own wishes or desires.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.