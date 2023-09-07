A musical feast, without a festival

We’re blessed in the San Juans with so many musical choices, and there’s no time more obvious than the present. Today — Friday, Sept. 7 — there is no music festival in town (that’s next week, when Blues & Brews arrives). Yet no fewer than six musical performances unfold on Friday in Telluride, Ridgway and Ouray. Some of these are free, and take place, like Blues & Brews, in the out-of-doors: Jacque Garcia performs at the Telluride Farmers Market at Gondola Plaza today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., for example, sponsored by the Augment Music Project.
Singer-songwriter JD Clayton is in concert tonight at Music on Green, in Mountain Village, from 5-7 p.m.
The Summer Songwriter Series unfolds this evening in Telluride Arts’ Gallery HQ, featuring Sean Mahoney, Chris Arndt and the Flatliner Orchestra, at 7 p.m.
All that, and we haven’t even gotten to the trio of musical performances that take place this evening in the historic indoor spaces of our local communities — its opera houses. Cozy, rustic-yet-luxe, and acoustically treated to offer sublime listening, these concerts offer an array of experiences and musical expression.
At the Sheridan Opera House, the award-winning French family string quartet Quatour Girard — Gregoire and Agathe, both on violin, Hugues on viola and Lucie on cello —will perform a program of Dvorak, Barber and Debussy tonight beginning at 7 p.m.
“If you like chamber music, don’t miss this,” flutist Claire Beard, the executive director of Telluride Chamber Music (which presents tonight’s performance), told the Planet. The performance is from 7-9 p.m. Find ticketing information at telluridechambermusic.org.
Just down the road in Ridgway, Mountain Heart takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Called “one of the most celebrated acoustic acts of the new millennium” by All Music critic Mark Deming, the band has played the Grand Ole Opry more than 130 times, and shared the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alison Krauss, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Punch Brothers (among others).
Tonight, Mountain Heart, which is known for its “incendiary” live performances, will be joined by special guest Jeremy Garrett of the Infamous Stringdusters.
Expect fine sound for this acoustic performance: when the Sherbino Theater was restored several years ago, “They invested in an acoustic-absorption treatment that makes this place easy to work in,” said Derek Jones, who does the Sherbino’s sound. So excellent are the acoustics, the band Birds of Play recently chose to record its new album live in the Sherbino (Jones was the sound engineer).
Mountain Heart takes the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Several miles and another musical world away from Ridgway, the duo Acoustic Eidolon returns to the Wright Opera House, a favored venue, in a performance sponsored by Ouray County Performing Arts Guild on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Eidolon’s sounds are a melange of Celtic, Americana, World and Flamenco, featuring Joe Scott on a double-neck, 14-stringed guitar known as a guitjo and his musical and real-partner, classically-trained musician Hannah Alkire, on cello (Swallow Hill Music Association has called their concerts “an evening of brilliant instrumentality”).
Eidolon has performed everywhere from St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal National Theatre in London to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. A favorite venue, according to Erin Cawley, OCPAG’s executive director, is the Wright Opera House.
“They’ve performed here many times before,” she said, “and they’re very excited to be back.”
Like the Sherbino, “the Wright has wonderful acoustics,” Cawley said, thanks to an extensive recent renovation.
“For those who haven’t been in for a while, it’s really beautiful right now,” she added. The renovations turned up “a beautiful brick arch, original to the building” and incorporated into the building’s bar, which adds an architectural flourish, “a note of its own,” as Cawley put it.
Of the agony of musical choices tonight she said simply, “Between your county and my county, it’s crazy. We’re still in tourist season until early October,” she added. “But now that things are calming down a little bit, the fact that we still have so many musical options for locals is wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.