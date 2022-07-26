By November, 24 homes in a new housing development in Norwood will be occupied, turning what is now a landscape of heavy equipment and surveyor stakes into a bustling neighborhood.
The Pinion Park housing development opened its lottery Monday and announced an application deadline of noon, Aug. 31. The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) will conduct the lottery on Sept. 16 with mortgage pre-qualification required to complete the lottery application. Rural Homes, a nonprofit subsidiary of the Paradox Community Trust, is overseeing construction of the housing project.
Earlier this month, Rural Homes released pricing for the 24 new, deed-restricted houses in Norwood starting at $225,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit. Home prices include preinstalled access to fiber broadband, efficient air-source heat-pump air conditioning, rooftop solar systems, Energy Star-certified GE appliances, and easy installation of electric vehicle charging.
Currently, crews are finishing road construction, installing curb and gutters and excavating house foundations. Despite a challenging construction environment, the houses are scheduled for move-in and buyer closing in November.
So far, the project has attracted 110 interested buyers of whom about 30 are Norwood residents. Approximately 40 interested buyers have started or submitted mortgage application materials and tend to fit the expected profile: Teachers, deputy sheriffs, local business owners, some with small families, most of whom currently rent.
Rural Homes Manager Paul Major would like to see even more qualified residents submit applications.
“The critical thing for a buyer is to get that pre-mortgage qualification in, which can be an intimidating process as it involves collecting tax returns and W9 employment, loan and credit documents,” Major said. “But people can’t enter the lottery without that. The lottery is a legal process that’s very transparent and we have to adhere to these requirements and deadlines.”
Courtney McEleney, who’s served as SMRHA manager since May, believes this is Norwood’s first foray into lottery process, which is similar to Telluride’s lottery process, though qualifications are different in Telluride than they are elsewhere in San Miguel County.
“Applicants have over a month to fill out and turn in a completed application,” she said. “We encourage applicants to reach out to SMRHA with any questions and to turn in their applications early. We also encourage applicants who are self-employed to review the self-employment requirements.”
There are currently about 30 interested Spanish-speaking buyers, which was part of the focus of Governor Jared Polis’ first visit to Norwood last week. For three hours he spoke with Norwood and county elected officials, staff, locals and Rural Homes project partners at the Norwood Lone Cone Library where he was engaged as a policy leader by two panels; one that included two local, Spanish-speaking small business owners and potential homebuyers who face not only historically high home costs, but historical structural barriers.
Pinion Park Owners Representative Sheamus Croke, who leads Latinx/immigrant outreach for the project, has so far provided one-on-one assistance to help navigate the homebuying process for half of the interested Spanish-speaking buyers, all of whom are going through the homebuying and lottery process for the first time. Having also hosted two group sessions for homebuyer education, Croke said immigration status, language and cultural barriers, and various logistical and financial requirements within the lending process are the biggest barriers to the homebuying process for Spanish-speaking community.
“I’m responsible for making sure that this project is equally accessible to monolingual Spanish-speaking LatinX members of our community as it would be for anyone else interested in buying one of these homes,” he explained.
The second panel during Polis’ visit addressed the project’s solar program, the first of its kind in Colorado.
“The program is unique because we can deliver solar to lower-income households,” explained Major. “Right now solar is a luxury of high-income families because they’re taking on more debt to install it even though they get a pay-back.”
Rural Homes is piloting its housing model in Ridgway — where they’re in the final approval process to build 14, single-family townhomes on North Laura Street — and in Ouray, where they acquired a nine-acre parcel at 250 Uncompahgre Street.
Last month Ridgway’s planning and zoning committee gave unanimous support for the project’s overall design and approach. Rural Homes will seek final approval from Ridgway’s town council at their meeting Aug. 3. If the project is approved, Major hopes to break ground immediately in order to pour home foundations by the end of November before the ground freezes. Ideally, the lottery would take place in October and homes would be ready from the factory in December.
Once Rural Homes gets the go-ahead in Ridgway, staff will immediately pivot to the Ouray project.
“We’ve got two crises — a housing crisis and a childcare crisis,” explained Major. “What we need to do is meld and solve them both. So we’re going to build some homes in Ouray that have additional space and are licensed and ready to become childcare operations. We plan to recruit providers to both buy a house and open up a childcare operation.”
To learn more about the 24 homes available at Pinion Park, requirements for its lottery process, along with information about mortgage lenders that offer competitive, specialized products including down payment assistance, visit pinionparknorwood.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.