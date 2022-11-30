The Town of Mountain Village is welcoming some familiar faces in new places behind the scenes. The town recently announced JD Wise will step into the role of economic and sustainability director after nearly 10 years with the town, while Amy Ward becomes the community development director and Michelle Haynes the assistant town manager.
Town manager Paul Wisor commended the trio’s contributions to the community and looks forward to keeping them on board in different capacities.
“The Town of Mountain Village and the region as a whole are incredibly lucky to have Michelle, Amy and JD in their new roles. The town interviewed well-qualified candidates for each position, but ultimately the best candidate happened to be within our four walls,” he said. “During their respective tenures with the town, each has repeatedly made substantial contributions to the community and demonstrated they are true leaders within the organization. I have enjoyed working with Michelle, Amy and JD, and I look forward to benefitting from their experience and expertise as they help lead Mountain Village continue to evolve.”
Wise has been the town’s plaza services supervisor, plaza services manager and assistant public works director since he moved to town with his wife Megan in 2013. He was previously the assistant golf course superintendent at the Broadmoor Hotel’s East Golf Course in Colorado Springs.
“In my time working in Mountain Village, I’ve appreciated the opportunities I’ve had to be involved in the inner workings of the town and have developed a true passion for working in local government,” he said. “I am excited to continue to make a difference in Mountain Village. We have an amazing team, and I would be remiss not to mention the great work that Lauren Kirn, our environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator, and Molly Norton, our community engagement coordinator, are already doing. I’m honored to be joining this dedicated and forward-thinking team.”
He added that Mountain Village is where he wants to be.
“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know so many of our residents, businesses and guests in my time here, and we have such a vibrant and dynamic community. I’m excited about the chance to continue to establish Mountain Village as a true leader among mountain communities,” Wise said.
Similarly, Ward has a history of helping out her community over the past 25 years of living in the region. She’s quick to point out that she’s “worn a lot of hats” in that time, including starting out as a “classic ski bum” teaching ski school and more recently being involved planning efforts from Ophir to Mountain Village.
“Planning wise I began to get involved in planning issues for the Town of Ophir, serving on the planning and zoning commission and ultimately serving as the commission chair,” said Ward, who is also an architect with a master’s degree in interior architecture. “When I saw a planner position advertised with the Town of Mountain Village, I felt like it was an opportunity for me to utilize my training in design, as well as my newly acquired taste for planning matters. My undergraduate degree from Cornell University was in natural resource management, and planning seemed like a world where I could blend those two skill sets well.”
Officially hired in 2020, Ward was most recently the town’s senior planner. She’s excited to dive deeper into town planning matters in her new post.
“As the community development director, I get to look at planning from a much broader perspective than my previous roles. Instead of focusing in on an individual home that’s being built, I am involved with larger-scale issues and policy decisions that could impact entire neighborhoods,” she said. “ … I like to learn. After a few years of doing mostly single-family home design review I felt fairly confident in my role as planner. Taking on this new role lets me expand my horizons. Understanding more about how the building department works, getting to know GIS terminology and workflows, and diving into different forms of deed restrictions and their pros and cons are all new things that I need to understand in order to effectively manage my staff. I learn something new every day.”
Haynes is also more than familiar with the Mountain Village region after living here for nearly 30 years, including working in local government for about 20 of them. In 2017, she became Mountain Village’s building, planning and housing director. Haynes was promoted to assistant town manager in July.
“I really look forward to assisting with intergovernmental initiatives and efforts. I also feel privileged to work in a community that is willing to think outside of the box and look towards big solutions. I frequently draw upon my experience as an elected official in Norwood, my time with Ouray County, riding the bus with my county employee friends and the regulatory rigors of the Town of Telluride. I appreciate the regional relationships I have built over time,” she said. “It was important to me, towards the end of my career, to experience an expanded role and hopefully to help steward our community by shaping policy and regulations that are meaningful. I specifically look forward to working directly with Town Council, community members, and more specifically, Paul, JD and Amy to shape housing policy, economic initiatives and sustainability initiatives for Mountain Village — and hopefully an opportunity to collaborate regionally, when appropriate.”
