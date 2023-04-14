March 14 was traditionally a happy day for the family of Olena Lushchyk.
“It is my mother’s birthday,” Lushchyk, a 49-year-old Ukrainian accountant, said through an interpreter.
March 14, 2022 was a different story, though.
“We were at home when it began,” Lushchyk said. “We woke up from loud shelling and in that moment, I heard my daughter’s screaming. These screams are still in my head.”
Lushchyk explained that Russians were bombing Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, where she lived with her husband and their two children, Veronika, 14, and Maksym, 12.
Located in the country’s northeast, Kharkiv was the site of heavy fighting in the early months of the war between the Russians, who wanted to capture the city, and Ukrainian forces (who eventually repelled them).
“I jumped out from the bed,” Lushchyk said. “I didn’t know how to calm her down and didn’t know what to say. I was so scared.”
Lushchyk said that they had been warned that shelling was going to increase that day, so they took shelter in the basement of their apartment building.
“We could hardly believe that this was now our reality,” she said. “It was really scary to feel these vibrations from the bombs. Even the walls and air were vibrating.”
Eventually there was no electricity, according to Lushchyk, and here she broke from her account to stress that before the war, “we lived normal lives. Our children went to school, we had jobs. We didn’t know how to live in this way. It was so hard to believe that this was happening. We couldn’t believe it in our souls and our hearts.”
Lushchyk said she has blocked out parts of this period, but recalled that they were underground for “some days”.
During this time, Lushchyk said, the bombing by Russian planes intensified.
“They started bombing the center of Kharkiv and it was really terrible, especially when the planes were flying above us at night,” she said. “It was terrifying and, in those moments, we decided to leave Ukraine.”
LEAVING HOME
“We packed the entire night and as soon as curfew ended, we left,” Lushchyk said. “We wanted to go to the western part of Ukraine. There were nine of us and our dog and cat in two cars. There was a huge amount of people and cars leaving in a huge line to get out of the city.”
Exiting Kharkiv was frightening too, Lushchyk said.
“We saw destroyed houses, the college was bombed, there were broken trees all along the road, so it felt like the destruction was really close,” she said.
Lushchyk explained that they had heard of cars carrying refugees being shelled and, as they began their journey, she castigated herself for not thinking to paint the word “children” on the car — something many fleeing Ukrainian parents were doing in the hope it would prevent their cars from being targeted.
“But even if there is this note it doesn’t always help,” she said, tearfully.
Lushchyk’s voice trembled as she described using marker to write the phone numbers of relatives on her children’s arms “so that if something happened to me, they would know where to go.”
Their first stop was near Kremenchuk, where they rested at the home of relatives.
“They took us and a lot of other people also,” she said. “It was a situation where everyone wanted to help those who were in trouble.”
Next, they stopped in Uman.
“Uman is a famous, beautiful city in Ukraine,” Lushchyk explained. “We stopped for the night in a school. There was tea and coffee and we slept on the floor in a classroom. I will forever remember my 75-year-old mother lying on the floor, trying to sleep. It is very hard to think about things like this.”
Lushchyk described a terrifying stage of the journey, with bombers above them and enormous explosions at a nearby airport.
“This was some panic because we thought we were escaping this and we weren’t expecting to meet these bombs in another place,” she said. “But we continued. We had to.”
Eventually, one of the cars broke down so the extended family split into two groups, with Lushchyk, her husband, mother and children boarding a train for Lviv. En route, she said, “we saw the real strength of the Ukrainian people. Volunteers were giving us food and throwing bottles of water and some other supplies into the windows of the train for us.”
A DIFFICULT DECISION
The group finally made it to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine about 50 miles from the border with Poland. A difficult decision awaited.
“Our men wanted us to leave Ukraine,” Lushchyk said. “They were really severe and they really wanted us to leave. Their desire for this was very strong.”
In particular, they wanted their families to go to an English-speaking country. All European Union countries committed to taking in war refugees the equivalent of 1 percent of their populations and had streamlined entry for fleeing Ukrainians. With Britain no longer in the EU, that meant going to Ireland via Poland.
Here, Lushchyk began to cry as she told her story.
“This was our most difficult day,” she said. “I was looking at my husband and I thought that I would never see him again. And he was looking at us, his family, and thinking the same thoughts.”
She continued, “When it was our turn to board the train, we were holding his hands and it was impossible to let him go. He was trying to take our hands off of him, to let him go, so that we could go to safety.”
Despite the trauma of leaving her husband behind — and her sister’s of leaving her husband and her 30-year-old son — Lushchyk said she was buoyed by what happened as they boarded the train and, later, arrived in Poland.
“Every person near us wanted us to be safe,” she said. “The military, the staff in every center, everyone wanted to help.”
Still tearful, Lushchyk added, “In Poland, at the train station, volunteers there, they literally physically supported us with their hands. They carried our bags for us and told us we were safe. It was not possible to get lost in the train station because everywhere was a volunteer to help us. I will always be grateful to the Polish people. Everything was done with huge love and support.”
In Poland, they spent five days sheltering at a local college and Lushchyk remembered with affection the head of the college, who she still keeps in touch with.
“She was an unbelievable woman,” she said. “She knew everything about every person and she solved every problem. This woman had a great heart.”
Eventually, Lushchyk, her children, mother and her sister flew to Dublin, Ireland. “We arrived at 8 p.m. and were met by Ukrainian-speaking people who could help us.”
The family was subsequently moved to a hotel, commandeered by the Irish government to house refugees, in the small rural County Clare town of Lisdoonvarna, which has taken in over 1,000 refugees — more than its original population.
With multiple generations sharing single hotel rooms for months at a time, Lushchyk acknowledged that it is a difficult and at times surreal situation.
“I understand how good it is to be safe, but my heart is in Ukraine and I feel like now our future is unknown,” Lushchyk said. “Our city is close to the border, so while there is a war, I am afraid to take the children back.”
‘GOOD AND EVIL’
Talk turned to the war itself.
“I think this is absolutely unfair,” Lushchyk said of the Russian invasion. “It shouldn’t be like this in our times. Suddenly our life is interrupted and everything has changed absolutely.”
At this point, Lushchyk’s interpreter, Olena Rudkovska, entered the conversation.
Before the war, Rudkovska was a psychotherapist from Dnipro. She fled Ukraine last year with her 15-year-old daughter, Daria.
She pointed out that both she and Lushchyk are Russian-speaking Ukrainians living in the east of the country — the very people that Russian President Vladimir Putin claims in media reports to be saving.
“It’s a lie that they are saving Russian speakers, Russian-speaking cities,” Rudkovska said.
Lushchyk agreed, “The biggest damage has been done to Russian-speaking cities by the Russians. Who are they trying to ‘save’? I was saved, but not by Russia.”
Rudkovska said she fears that the current conflict could spill over into another world war.
“My opinion about that war is that Putin will not stop,” she said. “It is terrifying. This is between good and evil because for me Putin is pure evil.”
Rudkovska also expressed anger at the Russian people.
“I have family in Russia,” she said. “They believe Putin’s propaganda and their support of the war is entirely because of propaganda. My lovely cousin who I grew up with told me [when we were still in Dnipro] that she is ‘out of politics’ and ‘this is not about me’ and I want to say ‘My child is sleeping in the hallway to save herself from glass fragments in case of an explosion and you are supporting a monster. You are taking care of a monster. Don’t pretend that nothing is going on.’ Some of my relatives say we should give up and become Russian, but I don’t want to become Russian.”
Rudkovska recounted stories circulating in Ukraine of Russian soldiers pilfering kitchen appliances and even toilets from Ukrainian homes and sending them back to their families in Russia.
“Why would we want to be a part of Russia?” Rudkovska said, describing a pre-war Ukraine with a vibrant culture and economy. “Moscow is OK, but the rest of the country has terrible living conditions; they are very poor. I would never want my daughter to live with the level of neglect and ignorance that they have there.”
She added, “Every Ukrainian will fight to prevent this. Every Ukrainian is a hero — not just our soldiers, but the ones who continue to believe and contribute things to our efforts. And we will win.”
As the conversation wound down, Rudkovska, who is providing counseling to her fellow refugees on a volunteer basis, was speaking about the traumatizing of entire generations of her country, when Lushchyk gently asked her to interpret one last remark.
Rudkovska repeated Lushchyk’s words in English: “There were times in Kharkiv when this incredible fear was in the air. You are breathing fear in and breathing fear out, but it is still in your body. I never expected to have this fear, but it has been good to talk about it today.”
Reporter’s note: This interview took place in Ireland. As of press time, Lushchyk’s husband, brother-in-law and nephew were all alive. For now, her husband is living back in their apartment in Kharkiv with the family’s cat, which was not able to travel to Ireland with Lushchyk and her children.
