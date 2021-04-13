Maybe it’s because it’s spring, or maybe it’s because San Miguel County is ranked first in the state for vaccine distribution, or perhaps it’s knowing that Telluride’s summer festivals are tip-toeing back to life, but it seems easier to feel hopeful. Let’s temper that a bit and call it cautious optimism. As more and more people become fully vaccinated, the concept of herd immunity comes to the fore. And like antsy kids in the backseat on a long car ride we wonder, “Are we there yet?” Short answer: no.
Herd immunity occurs when 70 to 85 percent of the population is considered immune — that is vaccinated, or already infected and at the point in which transmission of COVID-19 grinds to a halt. When it can’t be spread, we have achieved herd immunity. It’s why public health officials, including the county’s public health director, Grace Franklin, strongly urge getting vaccinated.
“The more unvaccinated people we have, the greater the potential for spread, or worse, for the virus to mutate,” she said in a news release. “Often with viruses like COVID-19, studies show that mutations could develop resistance to a developed vaccine which could put our high-risk populations at risk yet again.”
Currently almost 70 percent of the county’s eligible residents have received at least one dose. According to county public health 6,758 vaccine doses have been administered to county residents to-date, with 2,694 residents are fully vaccinated, accounting for 33 percent of the county’s total population. We’re not there yet and with one quarter of U.S. citizens saying they would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, we may never get there. Additionally, according to the same NPR/Marist poll, 5 percent of U.S. citizens are vaccine hesitant, and describe themselves as undecided.
According to a county news release, roughly 18 percent of the population of San Miguel County is made up of children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. The current vaccines in circulation can protect those 16 years of age and older from severe illness or death from COVID-19. Should the virus continue to circulate at increasing rates, a more infectious variant could take over and communities with low immunity could be at greatest risk.
One stumbling block to fighting the spread of the coronavirus was the recent announcement from the Centers for Disease Control that recommendations for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be temporarily paused after public health officials received reports of six female patients experiencing blood clots. The rare condition, explained Colorado Department of Public Health the Environment’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eric France, is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis or CVST, and may or may not be related to the vaccine.
“This pause is a strong reflection of the national oversight of vaccine safety,” France said during a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis yesterday. “Seeing something very rare like these six blood clots, really do require us to take a moment and look around. The first question really is, are these events coincidental, just happening to follow the vaccine, or are they somehow associated with vaccination. That will be the work of the next few days here in the United States. The work we’ll be doing is to understand whether the rates have been actually higher in the few weeks following the J & J vaccination. So in the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, the state of Colorado will pause on this use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
The pause, Gov. Polis said, is “designed to increase public confidence in the vaccine. This will be days, not weeks. We need all three (vaccines including Pfizer and Moderna) to defeat this virus.”
There have been no known cases of CVST in Colorado, France said. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has scheduled an emergency meeting for today.
Additionally, Polis reported 1,904 new positive cases Tuesday, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 7.84 percent, a new record high. The latest trend is affecting a much younger demographic as older Coloradoans are increasingly completing vaccine protocols.
County officials say anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last three weeks and who develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider. These symptoms are different from the flu-like symptoms people may experience after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a history of clotting or symptoms of blood clots should schedule an appointment with a primary care provider to discuss.
“Vaccination remains our way out of this pandemic. Pfizer and Moderna are safe and viable options as we gain clarity from the findings of the ACIP’s review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Grundy. “This is exactly why post-vaccine check-in systems like V-safe and VAERS are being utilized. Be sure to pay close attention to your health in the days and weeks after your vaccine.”
In response to this pause, San Miguel County Public Health will offer the Moderna vaccine to registered recipients at today’s vaccine clinic in Telluride. Recipients scheduled for the vaccine clinic on Friday, April 16 in Norwood will have an opportunity to receive the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, April 15. All registered recipients have been notified at this time. For those with an existing vaccine appointment that have not received notification, please contact Dawn Ibis by email at: dawni@sanmiguelcountyco.gov or by phone 970-708-8670.
For those interested in receiving a Moderna vaccine, walk-ins are welcome at the Telluride Middle School Gym today, April 14, from 11 am to 1 pm and 1:45 pm to 3:45 pm or at Norwood’s Lone Cone Library on Thursday, April 15, from 11 am to 2 pm. Additional appointments are available through online registration by visiting bit.ly/smcvaccine.
Saturday’s county vaccination clinic at Telluride Intermediate School saw a record number of 600 doses administered. The previous record was 544 administered in a single afternoon. With appointments available throughout April, residents interested in receiving a Moderna or Janssen vaccine should register online at bit.ly/smcvaccine.
Public Health has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from April 6 through April 12. All actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of press time there have been 857 total COVID cases among residents to date with seven active cases. The new positive cases include: 50-year-old male, nonresident, symptomatic, community; 44-year-old male, resident, asymptomatic, community; 44-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, community; 26-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, community; · 26-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, workplace; 25-year-old female, resident, asymptomatic, community; 11-year-old male, resident, asymptomatic, community.
For complete COVID-19 information visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.