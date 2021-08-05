As of Wednesday, San Miguel County has new zoning that will allow for private RV and camping facilities in the Norwood area. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously approved an amendment to the county’s land use code that will open up the Wright’s Mesa Rural Agricultural Zone District for RV parks and camping, a move supported by Norwood officials eager for expanded economic opportunities.
County officials have noted a surge in visiting recreationists looking to camp or park an RV. Until now, there has only been camping available on public lands, where there are few built-in amenities, or Telluride Town Park. The new zoning will make way for the first privately owned campgrounds and RV parks with services in the county.
According to county planning director Kaye Simonson, the county has been approached for some time by people interested in establishing RV parks and camping opportunities on land outside of Norwood. The queries set in motion a discussion and the formulation of an amendment to the land use code at the County Planning Commission (CPC) and staff level. In June, the CPC recommended conditional approval of the amendment to the BOCC for second review. Wednesday’s discussion, a continuation from the BOCC July 7 meeting, also bore conditions that spoke to length of stay, number of guests per spot, water issues and other considerations.
Limiting length of stay to 30 days, Simonson explained, is consistent with current regulations surrounding short-term rentals.
“There are many instances, especially in the forest service and BLM campgrounds, where they do go to less than 30 days usually for resource protection,” she said. “If you get people staying too long, they get a little entrenched, and you start to have resource issues. My recommendation is to keep the 30 days because that's consistent with a short-term lodging standards.”
The amendment’s language gives officials the ability “to reduce to a shorter time period as determined necessary to reduce impacts and that way we can be case-by-case rather than arbitrarily adopting a seven-, 14- or 21-day period,” Simonson added.
The length of stay issue addresses concerns expressed in written comment in a letter signed by Norwood Mayor Keiffer Parrino from the Norwood Board of Trustees earlier this year, when the process was in its initial stages.
“The Town of Norwood Board of Trustees supports the proposed LUC amendment to allow RV Parks & Campgrounds within the WMRA district,” the letter read. “(We) feel very strongly regarding the duration of stay of 30 days within a 120-day period, be monitored closely to prevent the possibility of any of the spaces becoming long-term housing at any time. Also, we request a maximum number of three (3) RV Parks and Campgrounds Special Use Permits allowed within WMRA zone district.”
There will, indeed, be just three special use permits issued, a two-step process that includes periodic review for renewal, but the potential for invigorated economic opportunity is one Norwood officials embrace.
“I believe that, you know this is an economic opportunity, and economic development opportunity that people in the Norwood area have said they do desire and they think it's important to have this,” Simonson said. “That can be compatible with agriculture through proper design. So our recommendation is to approve it, as presented in the resolution.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom wondered about the type of landscaping that is called out in the amendment.
“Is anywhere in our code, or elsewhere defined, what is Zurich- and drought-tolerant since our climate is changing those may change and drought seems to be the new normal,” she asked Simonson.
“We don't have it specifically defined in our code,” Simonson said. “In the absence of a code definition we go to commonly accepted definitions in Webster's and then moving our way on. Obviously it would be using native plants, you know, low water usage.”
The WMRA zone district is suited for this type of use, Simonson said in the planning department memo to the BOCC, though any application would hinge on available water.
“A portion of the zone district lies within the Norwood Water District and can be served by public water, rather than having to develop commercial wells. Needless to say, if an applicant were unable to demonstrate their ability to provide adequate potable water, the application would not be approved.”
