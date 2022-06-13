Deputies arrested a Telluride man Friday on multiple felony charges of soliciting sex with minors via text messaging, according to a San Miguel County Sheriff's Office news release Monday. The Sheriff’s Office was working in conjunction with the FBI in a multi-agency undercover sex predator operation.
Israel Avalos-Villa, 40, of Telluride, allegedly exchanged approximately 270 text messages over 36 hours June 8-9 with law enforcement professionals posing as a mother prostituting her 13-and-14-year-old girls. In the text exchanges, Avalos-Villa made arrangements to have the two girls travel from Grand Junction to Telluride to perform sexual acts with him for compensation, according to the release.
Sheriff Bill Masters said he appreciates the FBI’s work to get sexual predators off the streets.
“Despicable people like this need to be locked up, and I will do everything I can to protect the children of our county from sex predators," he said.
Avalos-Villa was arrested by deputies Friday, and in a search related to the arrest incident, was found to have $2,000 cash on his person.
Avalos-Villa is charged with the following felonies: Soliciting for Child Prostitution F3, Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child F4, Internet Luring of a Child F4, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor F4, Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault F4, and Cyber Crime F5. He is currently being held at the San Miguel County Jail.
Last week, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies conducted a two-day operation to locate internet child sex predators in and around San Miguel and Mesa counties.
As a part of this large-scale, multi-jurisdictional undercover operation, highly trained investigators posted ads for sex with children on several websites, social media sites and applications.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Palisade Police Department, 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and FBI arrested a total of eight individuals attempting to have sex with children or engage in prostitution as a part of this operation.
In addition to Mr. Avalos-Villa, the following individuals were arrested in Mesa County:
Michael Martinez, 27, of Clifton, Colorado, for the charge of Criminal Attempt to Patronizing a Prostituted Child F5
Jimmy Cox, 62, of Roswell, New Mexico, for the charges of Soliciting for Child Prostitution F3, Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child Victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age F5
Anthony Veal, 2, of Rossville, Georgia, for the charges of Soliciting for Child Prostitution F3, Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child Victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age F5
Marshal McNeill, 41, of Grand Junction, for the charges of Soliciting for Child Prostitution F3, Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child Victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age F5
Alex Williamson, 25, of Grand Junction, for the charge of Criminal Attempt to Patronizing a Prostituted Child F5
Corey Randle, 37, of Grand Junction, for the following charges: two counts of Soliciting for child prostitution F3, two counts of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child Victim less than 15 years at least 4-year difference in age F5, Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance DM1, Prohibited Use of a Weapon M1, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office would like to thank local, state and federal partners for assisting in this operation. For resources to protect children from online predators, visit icactaskforce.org/internetsafety.
