Through baked goods made with love and hard work, students from Kelly Boykin’s 11th and 12th grade classes at Telluride High School were able to present the Telluride Humane Society and Telluride’s food pantry, Angel Baskets, with $1,120 from recent community service projects.
“This may be a school record for student-led fundraising,” Alex Jones, Telluride guidance counselor, said.
The class of 14 students attacked the fundraising with enthusiasm. Each student spent an average of 15 hours on community service initiatives. The first project began with a bake sale to raise money for the Telluride Humane Society.
For the bake sale, the students were responsible not only for baking the goods but also for designating individual roles, determining fair pricing, and creating flyers to promote the event and explain its importance.
Community service is part of the Telluride school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which helps prepare students for college academics and close learning gaps. The AVID curriculum works to engage students in community service opportunities.
Students can either perform community service individually or as a class, which was what the students in Boykin’s class decided to do. As such, each step of the community service project was designed to help students work in teams and develop valuable skills.
“Community service is great because you get to meet new people and build relationships with people you would not normally meet,” Robert Calvo, student team leader for the project, told the Planet.
The community service aspect of the AVID class is guided by True North Youth Program, which offers youth development programs for teens in rural San Miguel County who have less access to resources and support.
True North has worked with Telluride’s high school AVID classes for six years—providing students with college applications and scholarship support as well as college and career prep. The organization is now a district partner after receiving a grant from the Colorado Department of Education.
For this community service project, Loren Knobbe, director of True North, worked with Boykin’s class to help formulate the community service plan and secure food donations.
“Our entire community thrives off nonprofit community support. For students to engage with this and understand the time commitments and projects involved really builds character,” Knobbe said.
“It helps them feel connected to where they live and work and helps recognize efforts put in to make every day happen in our community,” she added.
After the smashing success of the bake sale, students wanted to do more.
“That first bake sale was seed money for the next project,” Knobbe said.
Calvo had the idea of an ambitious family tradition as the next endeavor — tamales.
“It started as a joke, suggesting making tamales, but everyone was on board,” Calvo said.
Tamales are a labor-intensive culinary endeavor, but the students managed to make 34 dozen. Orders sold out within an hour.
The tamale recipe was drawn from a combination of several of the student’s traditional family recipes. Parents Gary Aumiller, Felicitas Trujillo and Mirna Cortes volunteered to teach students how to make the tamales’ mazadough, guisosauce and meat filling.
“It’s a challenge because there are so many steps just to roll the tamales themselves. But I have the coolest class who helped out,” Calvo said. His mom came in to teach the students to make the salsa for the tamales.
The Telluride Food Pantry donated over 35 pounds of meat for the tamales filling, and Clark’s Market donated a $50 gift card for culinary supplies.
The profits from the food projects and donations from other local organizations will go towards initiatives at the Telluride Humane Society and Angel Baskets. On Tuesday, the 14 students presented Ellen Williamson and Erica Comte from Telluride Human Society, and Vicki Phelps and Barb Gross of Angel Baskets with the funds from the community service project.
“Doing something for a good cause feels especially great when you do it with your peers. It builds and strengthens bonds. The AVID 12 class kicks ass,” Calvo said.
