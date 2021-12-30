The Telluride Foundation announced its annual community grants this week, which will help 61 regional entities by providing a financial boost to nonprofits in supporting many critical services for individuals and families and programs that enrich the community.
This year’s grants will be used to help San Miguel Resource Center support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, provide tuition assistance for preschool children attending Naturita Early Learning Center, support programming for the Wright Opera House in Ouray, and aid the Telluride Mountain Club plan and build trails, to name a few.
The Telluride Foundation is awarding a total of $918,000 to regional nonprofits this round across the communities of Nucla and Naturita, Norwood, Telluride, Rico, Ridgway, and Ouray.
“There were a large number of requests, including several capital grant applications, making this a challenging year for the Grants Committee,” said Arnie Chavkin, Telluride Foundation board member and chair of the Grants Committee. “We recognize the dedication of so many nonprofits that provide critical services and support for the struggling families in our communities, and we’re grateful that we could award almost $1 million because of the generosity of our donors.”
During the 2021 Community Grants cycle, the foundation received 75 applications seeking almost $1.5 million in total requests. While the Grants Committee focused on human service and health organizations and programs, it did award capital grants to Mountainfilm and the Telluride Nordic Association. Grant awards ranged from $1,000 to $65,000, with 37 percent going to health and human services, 23 percent funding arts and culture, 19 percent to early childhood development, 11 percent to education, 6 percent to athletic groups, and 5 percent to environment and animals. These percentages, with an emphasis on health and human service, have remained relatively consistent over the foundation’s grant making history, the organization shared in a recent news release.
“The Grants Committee and board continued to focus on prioritizing nonprofits that were delivering services around COVID. It was a tough year, as we also saw that nonprofits are getting hit hard with staffing challenges, just like Main Street businesses. However, regional nonprofits are a healthy and diverse sector doing amazing work in our community,” Telluride Foundation Executive Director and CEO Paul Major said.
The foundation supports organizations that serve San Miguel, Ouray and the West End of Montrose counties, as well as the Town of Rico.
The Telluride Foundation’s Community Grant award recommendations were drafted by a five-member Grants Committee, which is comprised of foundation Board of Directors members. The committee evaluated the grant requests against a rigorous set of criteria and then forwarded their recommendations for funding to the full board for review and final approval Wednesday.
The Grants Committee is Chavkin, Sara Bachman, Karen Conway, DeeDee Decker and Ximena Rebolledo-Leon. The foundation’s next round of Community Grant applications will be accepted in October 2022 and announced at the end of December 2022.
This year’s awards, combined with other programs and initiatives, brings the total investment in the region in 2021 to just over $6 million. Since its inception in 2000, the Telluride Foundation has provided over $70 million in grants and other financial support to the Telluride region, and that’s without an endowment.
“The foundation’s generous donors not only enable its annual Community Grant awards but have allowed the foundation to expand its funding and the reach of its Impact Initiatives, including Rural Homes, Telluride Venture Network, Broadband Expansion, Local Food, family emergency Good Neighbor Fund and Strong Neighbors,” according to the news release.
To learn more about the work of the Telluride Foundation, call 970-728-8717 or visit telluridefoundation.org.
ABOUT TELLURIDE FOUNDATION
The Telluride Foundation exists to create a stronger Telluride and regional community through the promotion and support of philanthropy. This year marks 20 years of making more possible through the Telluride Foundation’s commitment to enrich the quality of life of the residents, visitors and workforce of the Telluride region. The Telluride Foundation is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants to nonprofits, owns and operates programs that meet emerging and unmet community needs, and makes investments. The foundation approaches this work through the lens of its core values of inclusion, self-reliance and innovation. Its work is funded through the generous support of individual donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. The foundation hopes the community will join it in celebrating its 20th anniversary as it honors the nonprofits, donors and community members who have all partnered together to achieve a significant positive impact on the region.
