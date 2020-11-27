Gliding feather-light through sparkling snow, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of frosted peaks is the dream for many snow-loving residents of the San Juans. Anticipated by many all year round, backcountry skiing — away from crowds, deep in the heart of the mountains — provides a physical outlet, an emotional release, even a spiritual experience. Especially with the heightened stress and anxiety wrought by a year of COVID-19, political upheaval and social unrest, skiing the backcountry has been a mental health tool for many aficionados this past year.
Yet backcountry skiing comes with a set of risks and therefore necessitates an advanced skill set unique to adventuring in “unmarked, unpatrolled areas beyond the boundaries of the resort,” as ski.com defines the sport, stating that “experience, avalanche knowledge and proper equipment is imperative.”
A recently released study by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) compiled data from 86 avalanche incidents that occurred in the 2019-20 season involving 126 backcountry users. The study, by Ethan Greene and Spencer Logan, assessed the levels of formal avalanche education along with the winter backcountry experience level of those involved in the incidents analyzed in the study. It also compared the trends of pre-ski resort shutdown to post-shutdown, finding in part that avalanche incidents post-shutdown increased among backcountry users with intermediate to advanced levels of education and experience.
This is consistent with the findings of previous studies — namely, that individuals involved in avalanche incidents often have significant levels of avalanche training and experience. Yet it runs contrary to the concerns voiced by many in the backcountry community last year as resorts closed who worried that the sudden lack of resort skiing would bring hoards of skiers, especially backcountry beginners, flocking to risky backcountry terrain.
In fact, the study did not see an increase in accidents among beginner users following the shutdown, but rather that while an increase in accidents did occur, the incidents disproportionately involved those with relatively advanced backcountry skills.
“I think the most important general point is that all of us that recreate on steep, snow-covered slopes in the backcountry can get caught in avalanches,” said Ethan Greene, coauthor of the study. “None of us are immune.”
Studying human-triggered avalanche incidents is a complicated endeavor, given the relatively small data sets and the bias of studying only incidents where an avalanche occurred and not the countless backcountry trips in which no incident occurred. Avalanche forecasters and snow scientists across the state assess conditions daily, releasing daily reports indicating the risk level — low, moderate, considerable, and high — along with detailed information describing where in the mountains the riskiest terrain is likely to be. This year, with the likelihood of more backcountry users due to limited capacity on resorts and possibility of shutdowns, the ever-present question of backcountry safety has gotten even more complex.
“It feels like our work has become a lot more complicated over the last eight months,” Greene said. “I think we could all use some fresh air and deep powder snow. We are also living in a different environment from last year, and I think people need to seriously consider the public health conditions, make sure they are doing what they can to support all of the people working to keep us safe and limit the burden on our healthcare system.”
The study, ultimately, is intended to increase understanding of human interaction with avalanches and to “help people enjoy the snow and avoid getting into trouble.” Detailed reports of previous accidents, thoughtful and frequent discussions among backcountry users, and careful assessment of both conditions and skills can be helpful tools to avoid an accident.
“This project suggests we should all take a hard look at the assumptions we make about ourselves and our riding partners,” stated the CAIC study. “Are we using our experience and skill to make good decisions, or are we just lucky? Are we correctly identifying avalanche hazards, the terrain where they exist, and making choices to reduce our risk? Or are our decisions based on experience built by a series of positive-feedback events and emotions driven by our pleasure-seeking brains?”
Asking these questions early in the season — and continuing to ask them throughout the winter — may lay the groundwork for a safer backcountry season.
“Most of my current concerns are not that different from other years,” Greene said. “We work very hard to help people in Colorado with avalanche safety issues. There is a lot of work to do and a lot of area to cover, so the CAIC team is focused on the early season conditions and how to help people as the snowpack builds to be ready for the rest of the winter.”
