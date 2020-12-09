Despite numerous warnings from public health officials in San Miguel County and elsewhere, area residents traveled to be with family, or invited others into their homes for Thanksgiving. And, as projected by those same officials, the county is reporting record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. There are 57 new cases reported for December a factor that has contributed to the Telluride schools to announce a return to remote learning. Covid, county officials said in a news release, “is not revealing any signs of slowing as vaccines are still months away.”
“The effects of the county’s shift to Level Red: Severe Risk will not be reflected in our metrics immediately,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “The sharp increase in positive cases is a direct result of the Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and travel, it’s exactly what our protocol change was working to prevent. One thing is glaringly obvious when looking at the facts, we need to make drastic changes to our behavior now and stick to them. It is going to be difficult, but it is worth the work.”
San Miguel County advanced COVID protocol to Level Red: Severe Risk on Friday, Nov. 27. According to the state’s dial framework, Level Red is the last stage before Level Purple: Extreme Risk, which would result in a stay-at-home order. Level Purple, Franklin said, would be a “last resort.”
A Level Purple stay-at-home order will only be put in place if hospital capacity is compromised. In a reflection of the fluid and rapidly-changing numbers that Franklin and other public health officials absorb on a daily, even hourly, basis, Franklin received word that regionally, there are as of Wednesday afternoon, no ICU beds available. This, just after she showed the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) a graph reporting limited availability at the board’s Wednesday meeting.
“It’s a serious situation,” Franklin said.
According to the county’s public health department, hospital capacity is considered compromised when hospitals have exceeded capability to provide care or accommodate additional patients based on ICU stays, hospital bed use and ventilator availability. Capacity is analyzed daily in order to ensure that patient safety with not be compromised. The ability of regional hospitals to accommodate new patients is critical for COVID patients as well as patients suffering from ski injuries, heart failure, stroke and more.
“Our residents have the power to turn this around, they must take personal responsibility for regulating their contact budgets and daily behavior before Level Purple is our only option. To put it bluntly, behave as if every person with whom you come into contact has COVID,” Franklin said in a recent news release.
Franklin also shared with the BOCC the county’s standing, based on incidence rate per 100,000 of population, which is ranked 13th among Colorado counties. Given that San Miguel County has had no large-scale workplace infections (such as meatpacking plants) or prison population mass infections, the ranking, she said, is “really concerning.”
“It’s just us,” she said. “Public health has been feeling the strain the last week or so.”
Record case numbers and high infection rates — 1 in 40 Coloradans are currently infected while 3.16 percent of the county population has been infected — Telluride school superintendent James Pandolfo announced to parents, students and staff that grades K-6 would be going to remote learning today (Thursday). Grades 7-12 are already in remote learning while preschool will remain in-person.
“This week’s county metrics were released earlier this afternoon (Tuesday),” Pandolfo wrote. “As we anticipated, the positivity rate has increased significantly, from last week’s rate of 4.6 percent up to 13.3 percent. This has been characterized as an exponential increase by public health.”
Pandolfo further explained that staffing has become an issue and acknowledged that remote learning is less than ideal.
“I want to be clear that no one wants our students to be remote,” he said. “We know how hard this was last spring. We know hybrid and remote learning has been challenging for TMHS. We have an absolute commitment to getting students back in-person as soon as we safely can. We must recognize, however, that we are in a phase of community spread that has passed a critical point. We are sending and/or keeping more staff and students home every day because they have been exposed or are symptomatic.”
Dr. Elizabeth Regan serves on Franklin’s advisory team. She offered a blunt warning to the county’s elected officials and staff.
“Oh my God, you have got a problem,” Regan said of the latest case report. “I think we are plateauing a little in the state but this is before we get to the Thanksgiving bump. There’s a lot of disease in the community. All the efforts we’re making are really good but we’re way behind in controlling this epidemic.”
A slight shift in numbers, Regan said, could result in the county seeing “a disaster unfold … there’s way too much disease to safely move forward with the economic activity everybody wants. The surgeon in me is standing in the ER saying ‘we have to stop the bleeding.’”
In response to current positivity trends, the county as called in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to bring back Rapid Response Testing. Testing will take place in Telluride Monday, Dec. 14 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.at the Telluride Regional Airport, and in Norwood Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pig Palace. The clinics will be administered with the assistance of the National Guard. Registration is required and can be found at covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com/pages/testing.
Public health has confirmed 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from Dec. 5-7. Of these cases, all 36 are residents and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. There have been 283 total COVID cases among residents to date with 47 active cases. The latest cases range in age from 79 to 2 years of age. Contact tracing revealed infections occurred through household contact (12), community (10), workplace (6), social contact (4), and travel (3), with one case of undetermined contact.
For up-to-date coronavirus information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.