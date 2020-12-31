In hindsight, it’s all 2020. And today, on the first day of 2021, revelers the world over are welcoming the new year with open arms after the many trials and tribulations that defined 2020. Previously unimaginable catastrophes sent seismic ripples of anxiety across the globe for months on end. The national grief of millions lost to a virus, widespread racial strife and a divisive presidential election, not to mention the stress of job insecurity and parenting while house-bound, had many nursing existential headaches and wondering when the madness would end.
And yet, there was sweetness in the bitter year. Gardens were planted. Babies were born. People fell in love, scaled mountains, set new goals. Old projects were dusted off, new hobbies undertaken. People went outside in droves to enjoy the warmth of the sun and the beauty of nature. The collective human spirit, far from being broken, showed time and again its indomitable nature and its capacity for joy, resilience and the hope of better times ahead.
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young, while acknowledging the difficulties of the year, reflected on the generosity she witnessed within the community during times of extreme hardship.
“It has been touching to see the level of generosity in our entire region during these trying times,” Young said. “Yes, there were people who had the ability to donate money, sometimes quite large sums, and that has helped our community immensely. The situations and stories that have affected me even more are those of people who were struggling to get by, even out of work, who volunteered their time, shared their food and looked out for others who were in trouble.”
Sometimes it was a moment of normalcy, bobbing like a lifeboat in a sea of abnormalcy, that buoyed spirits, a sense that life goes on and joy prevails even in the little things.
“My daughter turned three, my husband turned 40. Life events continued to be completely worth celebrating,” said Ximena Rebolledo León, a nurse at the Telluride Regional Medical Center.
She was grateful her daughter’s birthday fell in the month of August, the warm summer weather allowing for a “safe, distanced party” complete with a piñata and the company of friends.
Rebolledo León also expressed her profound gratitude for her colleagues at the med center, the frontline health care workers working tirelessly to care for the community. Although she referred to herself as a “backline” health care worker, providing telehealth services remotely to her aging patients, she was at the forefront of public health communications with the Latinx community. She reached out to hundreds of Spanish-speaking residents, offering her cellphone number for those with questions, and has to date filmed 16 explanatory videos in Spanish, which she posts on Facebook.
“When the pandemic first hit, I thought, ‘Wow, if this is such major and new information for me, and I’m a well informed nurse, what is going through the minds of all of my friends who are predominantly Spanish-speaking?’” she recalled. “Information needed to be available to them in their most comfortable language.”
For Rebolledo León, the dark side of 2020 also brought much-needed light to pervasive social inequities centuries in the making.
“You obviously don’t want a pandemic to ever occur. You don’t want yet another policeman to kill another Black man. You don’t want these things to happen,” she said. “However, the combination of people being at home due to the pandemic, along with these events exposing health disparities and systemic racism, people are paying attention this year. It is no longer OK to just say, ‘I’m not a racist.’ This is time to take steps to make a change. I am hopeful that it will continue moving forward.”
In the midst of the year’s dark events, the artists of the Telluride community responded by doing what they do best — creating. Author Neil Gaiman once wrote, “The world always seems a little brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before,” and the artists of Telluride Theatre brightened many a day by bringing theater productions to the community in a COVID-safe manner.
“The opening night of Shakespeare in the Park was a big one,” said Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Sullivan of the year’s victories. “When we started, we didn't even know if we would make it to actually doing the show. On opening night, I was able to just celebrate and take in the beauty of what Colin (Sullivan, executive director) and the cast created against all odds. Beyond that, we were able to fundraise to make it free for all audiences, a huge gift we were able to give to our community during this year.”
Creativity amidst the year’s chaos also sprang to life in the form of the new ceramics co-op Wheel House, which opened its doors to the community in September. Founder Jules Fallman wanted to fill a gap left in the community by the temporary closure of the Ah Haa art school’s facilities, providing a creative safe haven in desperately needed times.
“The studio opened on a warm and sunny day in early September,” she recalled of the intimate ribbon cutting and champagne toast. “In a normal world there would have been lots of friends and a party. But in the world we live in now, sitting there in the company of those few friends felt like the most special thing.”
Bringing the ceramics co-op to life wasn’t the only cherished moment of 2020 for Fallman, either. She also got engaged to her now-fiancée, Aubrey Mable.
“On my birthday on the 23rd of September, Aubrey asked me to be her wife! That night I wrote some things down and one of them was, ‘I hope to always remember what it feels like to be me in this moment,’” Fallman recalled.
2020 wasn’t an easy year, but where there is grief, there is love.
Even four-year-old Henson Sullivan celebrated the love he felt this year. When asked by his mother Sasha Sullivan what he loved about the past year, Henson responded, “I love staying with you guys. I love you, Mommy and Daddy. That's the bestest thing. I also love that Joe Biden winned. And also Kamala Harris. And I love our world and want to protect our world."
