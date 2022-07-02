JUNE 15
Seller: Lainie Conley
Buyer: Bon Family Trust
Property: 161 Gurley Drive, Norwood
Price: $1.6 million
JUNE 20
Seller: Venture Family LP
Buyer: Jess Bolkcom and Caroline Gogolak
Property: 126 Rocky Road, Mountain Village
Price: $6.7 million
JUNE 21
Seller: Allyson and Richard Baumeister
Buyer: Doman Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 212-1 and 214-10, Mountain Village
Price: $158,500
JUNE 22
Seller: Donald and Ilene Kramer
Buyer: Charmaine Dittmar and David Gang
Property: 116 Touchdown Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $2.1 million
JUNE 27
Seller: Georgina Bishop and Wilfried Glanzing
Buyer: Todd Pasternak
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B211, Telluride
Price: $1.1 million
Seller: Barbara and Jones Pharr
Buyer: Edelweiss Holdings LLC
Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 4AA and 4BB, Mountain Village
Price: $585,000
Seller: Joseph Glover and Mark McLeod
Buyer: Alessandra Nisco
Property: Ross Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $400,000
Seller: Riders Holdings LLC
Buyer: Elaine Brodsky and Trust for Norm 2020
Property: 211 South Oak Street Unit A, Telluride
Price: $5 million
Seller: Debra Miller
Buyer: Spencer Cooper and Lana Ouellette
Property: 1615 Grand Ave., Norwood
Price: $295,000
JUNE 29
Seller: Telvest LLC
Buyer: San Miguel County and Town of Telluride
Property: Vacant land, Telluride
Price: $7.210 million
Seller: CLC Holdings LLLP
Buyer: Tomboy Perch LLC
Property: Tomboy Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.3 million
