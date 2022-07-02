JUNE 15

Seller: Lainie Conley       

Buyer: Bon Family Trust

Property: 161 Gurley Drive, Norwood

Price: $1.6 million

JUNE 20

Seller: Venture Family LP

Buyer: Jess Bolkcom and Caroline Gogolak

Property: 126 Rocky Road, Mountain Village

Price: $6.7 million

JUNE 21

Seller: Allyson and Richard Baumeister   

Buyer: Doman Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 212-1 and 214-10, Mountain Village

Price: $158,500

JUNE 22

Seller: Donald and Ilene Kramer

Buyer: Charmaine Dittmar and David Gang

Property: 116 Touchdown Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $2.1 million

JUNE 27

Seller: Georgina Bishop and Wilfried Glanzing

Buyer: Todd Pasternak  

Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B211, Telluride

Price: $1.1 million

Seller: Barbara and Jones Pharr         

Buyer: Edelweiss Holdings LLC

Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 4AA and 4BB, Mountain Village

Price: $585,000

Seller: Joseph Glover and Mark McLeod

Buyer: Alessandra Nisco

Property: Ross Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $400,000

Seller: Riders Holdings LLC

Buyer: Elaine Brodsky and Trust for Norm 2020

Property: 211 South Oak Street Unit A, Telluride

Price: $5 million

Seller: Debra Miller

Buyer: Spencer Cooper and Lana Ouellette

Property: 1615 Grand Ave., Norwood

Price: $295,000

JUNE 29

Seller: Telvest LLC     

Buyer: San Miguel County and Town of Telluride

Property: Vacant land, Telluride

Price: $7.210 million

Seller: CLC Holdings LLLP  

Buyer: Tomboy Perch LLC

Property: Tomboy Road (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.3 million