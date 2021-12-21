The COVID-19 coronavirus raised its head this weekend in a most unwelcome way, leading to the cancelation Sunday of two, well-attended events. The decision, made by each of the show’s production crews after testing revealed positive results in each of the groups’ participants, nixed the Holiday Extravaganza House of Shimmy Shake performance by Telluride Theatre at the Sheridan Opera House, and Palm Arts’ presentation of “The Nutcracker.” San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said making the call was “a tough decision,” but commended each of the organizations for their respective efforts to protect their audiences and participants.
“It’s a tough decision, no matter what you choose,” Franklin said Tuesday. “There’s a lot to weigh and they took it very seriously.”
Both productions had implemented diligent testing and mask requirements for their staff and performers throughout rehearsals and live performances, and actively enforced vaccine and testing requirements for attendees to compliment mask use, according to a news release from county public health officials. Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello, though sad, remains confident about canceling Sunday’s performance.
“It was with a heavy heart we canceled the last performance of our Holiday Extravaganza,” she said. “We canceled for the community's health and safety. This performance brought so much joy to both audiences and performers and after a long hiatus from indoor shows we took every precaution we could to keep everyone safe. As soon as a positive case arose we knew canceling was the right thing to do. We saw the dominoes falling all over town — from the kids to restaurants to bars to live performances — positive cases popping up everywhere.”
Telluride Theater staged its production with a close relationship with the county health department, Cucciniello said.
“All of our COVID protocols were approved and adhered to, from masking, to distance in rehearsal, to daily testing for rehearsals and performances,” she added.
Franklin commended the hard decisions made by the Palm and Telluride Theatre.
“The leaders of these events, and all those involved, acted quickly and responsibly to protect attendees and performers alike,” Franklin said. “Public health supports these proactive decisions and collaborated with each director to discuss options and offer guidance as they both made the difficult decision to cancel their performances.”
A slew of holiday gatherings, public and private, large and small, have led to an uptick in cases. The precautionary systems currently in place are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19, including indoor mask requirements, vaccines and boosters, and increased access to testing, officials said.
The decisions made by Telluride Theatre and Palm Arts, each hosting capacity crowds, will help protect all involved and potentially prevent further cancellation of holiday plans due to increased transmission, public health officials said. While the county is currently reporting fewer positive test results daily than last month’s spike, highly contagious COVID variants continue to spread throughout the state, especially in crowded indoor spaces.
Franklin said that as people mingle “not in their usual bubbles” the potential for being exposed to COVID expands.
“There are more opportunities for the virus to spread,” she explained. “As we head into the holidays, we typically gather with people outside of our normal circles. It is more important than ever, especially for our at-risk population, to take extra precautions such as getting a booster and limiting the number of events we attend and the number of people we see.”
Despite persistent rumors that the Omicron variant was detected this weekend, Franklin said that the latest variant has not been confirmed locally, though Delta has been surpassed.
“It’s coming, absolutely,” she said. “From this weekend until this morning (Tuesday) it has become the most common variant in the United States.”
Franklin said it was “inevitable” given the nature of a mobile society and the county’s tourist economy.
With the increased opportunities to gather, public health encourages residents and visitors alike to monitor any symptoms, get tested frequently, get the vaccine and get a booster. The booster as been shown to elevate antibodies, say public health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor.
Numerous testing opportunities are available throughout the county Monday through Friday, except holidays, including Thursday and Friday. The current testing schedule is as follows: Mondays at the Lawson Hill Intercept Lot, 7 a.m. to noon, saliva COVID PCR test with Microgen; Mondays in Mountain Village in the plaza adjacent to the Blue Mesa parking lot, 3:30-5:30 p.m., saliva COVID PCR test with Microgen; Tuesdays at Telluride High School, 7 a.m. to noon, saliva COVID PCR test with Microgen; Wednesdays in Mountain Village in the plaza adjacent to the Blue Mesa parking lot, 11 a.m. to noon, nasal swab PCR test with county public health; Thursdays at the Depot Building at 300 South Townsend Street in Telluride, 10-11 a.m., nasal swab PCR test with county public health, closed Dec. 23; Fridays at Ilium Valley at 802 Vance Drive, 9:30-11:30 a.m., rapid nasal swab NAAT/molecular test with county public health, closed Dec. 24; and Monday through Friday at the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood, by appointment only, rapid nasal swab NAAT/molecular and PCR COVID tests.
Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment continues to provide free rapid at-home antigen tests. The program uses Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests that show results within 15 minutes.
Franklin acknowledges that people will be inclined to gather during the holiday season, but urges people to make every effort to minimize risks.
“There is no zero risk,” she said. “It’s important to consider how to gather safely and minimize our risks.”
The county mask mandate will remain in place through January. Masks are required in indoor public spaces, including the gondola and all public transportation.
For complete information on COVID-19 testing, vaccination and boosters, and up-to-date metrics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
