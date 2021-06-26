The top-seeded Telluride High School girls soccer team’s storied season came to an end Saturday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs at the hands of Dawson School, a scoring juggernaut that handed the previously unbeaten Miners a 15-4 loss. Telluride went into the 2A championship match with a 12-0 record. Second-seed Dawson came into the tournament at 11-1. The girls will return to Telluride with the silver trophy to display proudly, a fine memento for not only an undefeated regular season, but one that made THS history. This team is the first in Miner history to make it to the 2A championship finals.
And yes, that final score is correct. Dawson, a school that was no stranger to making its way to the finals of this tournament, having done so for the past six years, is a high-scoring team that steam-rolled its way to Saturday’s showdown with a gritty Miner team. Scoring records were smashed as four players, including Telluride’s Ayla Kanow, scored hat tricks, while Dawson’s top scorer Degen Miller netted five goals. Telluride’s respectable four goals — the first scored by Brooke Duncan early in the first half — tied the record for most goals scored by a defeated team in a championship match.
Down by a goal after just four minutes in, and the only time in the match Dawson trailed, the Mustangs commenced their assault with goals in minutes 8, 10, 12, 25, 27, 28 and 37. Kanow’s two first-half goals were in minutes 28 and 29, marking one goal scored by each team in minute 28. Even Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) play-by-play caller Cory Lopez was stunned by the output from both teams.
With 7 minutes left in the first half the record for most goals scored in a championship game had been shattered. It was a record that had stood since 1997. The record for most goals scored by any team in a championship game was also felled by Dawson’s relentless attacks on goal.
The second half was more of the same, as a jaw-dropping eight goals were scored, including the third of Kanow’s hat trick and a Telluride own-goal.
CHSSA’s Lopez was impressed as he recapped the second half deluge post-match.
“And then there were eight goals in the second half,” he enthused. “In the 41st, the 56th, the 59th, the 67th, the 70th, the 71st, 77th and at 79 minutes. Wow. What a title match.”
The Miners were all smiles at the post-game trophy presentation, despite the drubbing. The loss failed to dim what has been a stellar season from Coach Ramon Rodriguez’s young team. The team will see many of its players return heading into the 2021-22 school year, one that should see a return to normal scheduling. All that glitters is silver.
Editor’s note: The Daily Planet will have a season wrap in a TBD edition this week.
