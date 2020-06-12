As Town of Telluride eateries reopen under new public health guidelines, restaurants are seemingly continuously adapting. Two local spots, Oak BBQ and Cosmopolitan, welcomed people back into their respective spaces this week.
While all restaurants are limited to 50 percent capacity, or 50 people, whichever is less, it’s nice to be able to offer in-person dining again. The county’s guidelines also limit groups to no more than eight people at a time.
“We’re trying to be as normal as much as possible, and try to be as socially distanced as much as possible,” Oak owner Robbie O’Dell said Thursday. “This is Day 1 so we really have no idea as to what to expect as far as business, but we’re going to try to be open our normal hours, which are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. We’ll see how that goes though.”
The full menu is available, as well as takeout, as Oak’s outdoor patio area allows for patrons to spread out. On Thursday, the patio was filled with chatter and groups enjoying the summer weather.
O’Dell recognized the need to be adaptable given the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders, especially as restrictions have been loosened recently and more people visit the area for the summer season.
“We’re just trying to get by right now,” he added. “I hope everybody is doing well. We’re trying. Thanks for hanging out and coming down to support us.”
Similarly, Cosmopolitan reopened this week, and is using its outdoor sidewalk seating, as well as additional open-use seating across from the restaurant on Gus’s Way, to its advantage. The popular spot at the base of Hotel Columbia, which is a stone’s throw from Oak and the gondola plaza, is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-9 p.m., including for happy hour from 5-6 p.m. The full menu is available, as well as takeout.
“We’re learning a lot today, but so far so good,” manager Valerie Warburton said during happy hour Wednesday, which was also the first day the restaurant known for its sushi specials, opened to in-person business. “Everybody seems to respectfully maintaining their distance. We’re doing happy hour right now. Everybody seems to be respecting boundaries.”
Takeout was popular, as lines often formed down the sidewalk, which showed the interest in the restaurant, she added.
“Getting the community excited for the most part. It was a learning experience as far as what we’re going to need to do as far as opening today,” Warburton said. “Really, I think it was good for everyone to come and order Cosmo food; food that they know and love.”
Expecting guidelines to change, one way or the other, throughout the summer, Warburton said being able to seat people outside is going to be crucial.
“Obviously, things are going to morph over the next few weeks,” she said. “In the summer, I think it’s going to be a little bit better because we all have options to sit outside. If this continues into the winter, I wonder how it’s going to turn out just because we have to be at 50 percent capacity.”
For more information on local eateries, the Telluride Tourism Board’s website, visittelluride.com, features an area business directory, including which ones are open to in-person business, along with location and contact information.
The tourism board also launched the “Telluride” campaign this week in promoting locals and visitors alike to frequent Telluride and Mountain Village businesses.
Editor’s note: The Daily Planet will continue to cover the many aspects of reopening the economy.
