To those accustomed to Colorado’s famous bluebird skies interrupted only by brief bouts of afternoon rain, the past few days of steady precipitation may feel like a blessed relief from the forest fire risk wrought by the severe drought sweeping the West. Officials, however, are urging caution for all visitors and residents, emphasizing that the recent rainy days are not enough to let your guard down.
That’s because with the levels of dryness currently afflicting forests and wilderness spaces, the larger “fuels” for fires, like mature trees, are simply sucking in the current rainfall while remaining dry enough to make ignition not a far-fetched scenario, according to Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett.
“It’s being absorbed pretty quickly, and the 120-day forecast is still showing decreased moisture and increased temperatures,” he said, noting that a wildfire in current conditions can result from a stray spark landing in the drier duff under an otherwise damp tree. “All you need is a little heat and a little wind and away it goes.”
In the past seven days, as of Wednesday, he noted that 16 fires began in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, including one that was human-triggered.
Earlier this month, the Pack Creek Fire in the La Sal Mountains near Moab raged across nearly 9,000 acres after an abandoned campfire ignited the blaze, requiring hundreds of personnel and millions of dollars to contain the resulting wildfire, in addition to the closures of popular recreation areas.
“Although we’ve recently had some much needed rain, it’s not enough to safely remove fire restrictions,” noted Susan Lilly, public information officer for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and fire protection district. “We live in beautiful forest land that can go up in flames in no time from one careless act. Remember: No open fires, don’t smoke on trails, dispose of cigarettes only in appropriate receptacles, and don’t park on dry grasses. Be careful, smart and responsible.”
With the arrival of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend, along with an overall increase in outdoor recreation in the region, local officials are hoping to encourage both residents and visitors to enjoy the mountains while increasing education about best fire prevention practices. With Stage 1 fire restrictions currently in place in San Miguel County, that includes adhering to the order prohibiting campfires, except those in permanent fire rings installed by the U.S. Forest Service and ,of course, abstaining from setting off fireworks anywhere in the county.
“As for fireworks, leave it to the pros. We’re not doing it this year,” said Bennett, referring to the Town of Telluride’s annual firework show. “It’s not worth taking that unnecessary risk.”
That’s not to say there aren’t ways to celebrate Independence Day festivities this year, noted Annie Carlson, social and interactive media director for the Telluride Tourism Board. Mountain Village will be hosting the weekend-long Red, White and Blues celebration Saturday to Monday, with activities including live music, circus performances, BBQ, a disco dance party and more.
“There are a plethora of events and activities that are great for the whole family,” Carlson said.
Visitors are encouraged to take the free gondola from Telluride to Mountain Village, noting that as public transportation, facemasks during the gondola ride are required.
In addition to enjoying the holiday weekend while respecting fire prevention measures, officials also encouraged outdoor users to remember best practices while out on the trails by being prepared and minimizing their impact.
“We all love to explore Telluride’s backyard, which offers an extensive network of trails ideal for hiking and biking,” Carlson said. “Please remember to recreate responsibly and do not throw trash or plastic water bottles on the trail ― consider using a reusable water bottle filled with pure Rocky Mountain spring water straight from our taps. Also, please dispose of human waste and toilet paper properly, and don't forget to pick up after your four-legged friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.