JULY 25
Seller: Ski Franz
Buyer: Hydrogeologic/Environment Inc.
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #510-17
Price: $80,000
Seller: Jungsil Ro and Won Suk Bobby Ro and Jae Y. Ro
Buyer: The Ingnatius Living Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #214-14
Price: $80,000
JULY 26
Seller: G. Michael and Jill Ann Wentworth
Buyer: Dyer investments, LLC
Property: 220 East Colorado Ave.
Price: $1,322,188.94
Seller: Tiffany M. Vanmatre Rev. Trust
Buyer: Robert C. and Rebecca G. Clark
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #115-13
Price: $86,000
Seller: Ross E. and Barbara J. Long
Buyer: Dennis L. and Jennifer Lysristis
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #311-9
Price: $50,000
JULY 28
Seller: Arthur M. and Mary M. Grubert
Buyer: Mark Kubow and Natasha Kennedy
Property: West Serapio Drive (vacant)
Price: $1,150,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.