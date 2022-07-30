JULY 25

Seller: Ski Franz

Buyer: Hydrogeologic/Environment Inc.

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #510-17

Price: $80,000

Seller: Jungsil Ro and Won Suk Bobby Ro and Jae Y. Ro

Buyer: The Ingnatius Living Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #214-14

Price: $80,000

JULY 26

Seller: G. Michael and Jill Ann Wentworth

Buyer: Dyer investments, LLC

Property: 220 East Colorado Ave.

Price: $1,322,188.94

Seller: Tiffany M. Vanmatre Rev. Trust

Buyer: Robert C. and Rebecca G. Clark

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #115-13

Price: $86,000

Seller: Ross E. and Barbara J. Long

Buyer: Dennis L. and Jennifer Lysristis

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., #311-9

Price: $50,000

JULY 28

Seller: Arthur M. and Mary M. Grubert

Buyer: Mark Kubow and Natasha Kennedy

Property: West Serapio Drive (vacant)

Price: $1,150,000