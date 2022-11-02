Telluride Town Council members Dan Enright and Adrienne Christy serving on the Telluride Housing Authority subcommittee met Tuesday in Rebekah Hall with town project manager Lance McDonald. They were joined virtually by Geneva Shaunette and Mayor Delanie Young. The group met to discuss the future of Shandoka F building, which is slated for demolition and modular construction replacement. (Screenshot by Suzanne Cheavens/Telluride Daily Planet)