Without question, Shandoka’s F building has seen better days. Plagued with costly maintenance issues — chiefly plumbing problems — the affordable rental complex is the newest building of the Shandoka group, but the first to age to the point of needing to be totally replaced. But an overhaul of the 24-unit F building in a time when rehoming its current residents presents a massive challenge is a matter of delicate timing. At Tuesday morning’s Telluride Housing Authority special meeting, committee members and town staff began to put the playing pieces in motion.
The new F building will be of modular construction, a decision that lessens impacts to the surrounding neighborhood, compresses construction time and saves money. But before modular units can be manufactured, a slew of boxes must be checked before the order is placed. Considerations such as design, resident relocation, the selection of a contractor, state and local permitting, and approvals are part of what it takes to start afresh. Telluride Project Manager Lance McDonald explained the work he and town staff have done so far, and sought direction from the subcommittee on the next steps.
Three businesses responded to the Shandoka Building F Redevelopment Preliminary Modular Analysis Request for Proposals (RFP) issued this summer. Two of them, Proset and Colorado Building Systems, each indicated a construction timeline of approximately seven months from the start of modular unit construction to completion and occupancy. That conceptual timeline includes about three months of factory construction and another three to four months for delivery, setting and on-site work such as truss roofs, decks, sidewalks and landscaping. Demolition of the current building would be an additional month, possibly less, McDonald said.
While the units were being manufactured, pouring the foundation and other site work would occur. And if the project ends up being more than one building, it’s possible moving residents in could occur in phases.
Prior to manufacture, state permits must be in-hand, a timeline that has been backlogged to an estimated two to three months.
Committee members present — Mayor DeLanie Young, and council members Dan Enright, Geneva Shaunette and Adrienne Christy — agreed that a mix of two- and three-bedroom units would be ideal for the project and that sticking with interior design layouts offered by the modular unit factory chosen made the best sense. And, the subcommittee agreed that any opportunity to add greater density should be taken, as long as it didn’t mean adding height to the project.
“I think that we need to do whatever it is we need to do to help increase at least some. I don't know if it's 15 percent or 20 percent or 25 percent of what it currently exists there,” Young said. “But I think we need to be ready to do that to increase density. I wouldn't want to complicate it with going to a fourth story with the boxes if it's not conducive to that style of building and it's going to be saving us time on the timeline to use modular.”
Enright wondered that if the desire for more density made it worth considering scrapping modular and going to “stick build” in order to go to a fourth story. But Shaunette said she preferred to expedite the project.
“I just do not want to go through another four-month design process if we can avoid it,” she said. “I wanted this to be like get it done, move on to the next project kind of thing. I mean, it took us how long to design and get Voodoo approved?”
Christy also weighed in.
“For me, on the list of things that are prioritized, increasing density is not as high on the list as cost and timing,” she said. “And if we get essentially the same unit mix, but it's done in seven months, and we don't impact the residents next door as much and don't have as much of a subsidy, that feels like a win to me, especially considering everything that we have coming after it. This being one of the first blocks of the puzzle and that there's density following the build of this building.”
McDonald said the current building is three-and-one-half stories tall.
“There are loft spaces in those units,” McDonald explained. “So there may be ways to increase the amount of loft space that would add extra bedrooms as well. Although the unit count would be not going up. There may be ways to add density that’s not necessarily units.”
The subcommittee eventually indicated to staff that they would be willing to go through the town’s planned unit development process in order to achieve more units.
It falls to the town’s housing director, Melanie Wasserman, to aid families currently living in the F building to find alternative housing while construction is underway. Given the paucity of housing, she said relocating the last 10 units would be a challenge.
“I think this last 10-and-a-half apartments we have to go is going to be much harder than the first half that we moved because we don't have Sunnyside,” she said. “I've already shuffled a lot of puzzle pieces around to make some of this work. So this is going to be interesting … if we haven't moved those people by the time we're wanting to start construction, I think we need to develop a plan for that. But in the meantime, my focus is still going to be trying to get them into other long-term units.”
Wasserman also apprised the subcommittee that some long-term F buildings residents expressed a strong desire to return to the F building.
“I don't think that's something that needs to be decided right now, but just for you guys to think about,” Wasserman said. “I've been telling people that I can't say that they will be able to do that one way or the other. It definitely creates a lot more work on our end if we rehome them back in F building and have to move them from another unit again, but just something for you guys to think about.”
Enright said he supported letting current residents return to F building.
“These are people's lives,” he said. “People want to have a plan. And I, as a Shandoka resident, certainly understand the desire to want to go back into F building, because in my opinion, F building is the most desirable building within Shandoka.”
As it stands, and in consideration of all the pieces of the puzzle that need to be set in motion, demolition could be a year away with potential move-in beginning in 2024.
