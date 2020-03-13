The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting Friday afternoon in which the board was seated in its capacity as the San Miguel County Board of Public Health and Environment to discuss county safety and protocols in response to the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).
County manager Mike Bordogna opened the meeting by emphasizing that this was not an emergency meeting, but a meeting to inform the commissioners on the latest information around COVID-19 in the county and to present information on preparations county staff have made to address the likely spread of the virus.
In response to the escalation of cases across the state, Dr. Sharon Grundy, Telluride Regional Medical Center’s (TMC) primary care team director, urged county residents to help with containment of the virus by acting in preventive ways — primarily by washing hands and surfaces. She said there is currently no treatment available for the virus — no anti-viral, no vaccine — only supportive care to treat symptoms.
“It won’t be a shock to get our first case, which will happen in three to four days. It’s probably already here,” she said.
The virus takes approximately five days to incubate and so far, she said, there have been at least 11 tests conducted at TMC and the Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC). There are no drive-thru or other local public health centers conducting tests in the county. Results take up to six days to process.
San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin explained that there are very clear protocols in place for testing. Once tested, a person must wait in isolation until they receive a negative result. If a person receives a positive result, there is a one-hour window when everything comes together: the doctor, state and patient are all notified, along with the person who took the sample. The patient must then adhere to instructions for isolation and medical personnel will evaluate the patient’s past contact with the public in order to determine a trail of infection. During isolation, medical personnel will check in with the affected person to evaluate any further treatment that may be required and to see that they have all necessary supplies during the isolation period. If an infected person is a visitor, the state takes over, removing them from the county.
“We’re all going to be fine as long as we’re being super mindful,” Grundy emphasized.
She said there is a testing kit available but processing at labs is “lacking.”
In response to the virus, county agencies have organized a tiered response team called “ESF-8,” a structure meant to address public health and medical issues.
“We’ve organized a unified command group to assist both residents and visitors,” county emergency manager Henry Mitchell explained.
Four leaders comprise the top unified command and include Grundy, Franklin, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett. This group will meet every week to discuss national, state, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment developments and will provide updates on what’s happening on the ground across the county.
The next tier of response is command staff and includes Bordogna, who is the liaison officer in charge of agency-to-agency and government-to-government communications; public information officer Susan Lilly, who serves as the sheriff’s public information officer; and safety officer Chris Smith.
From there, the “chiefs” are responsible for executing response: Taking the above leaders’ intent and putting it all into action. That team includes medical operations chief Nichole Long (from UMC), who will secure medical imperatives such as cots, blankets, testing swabs and tents; logistics chief David Wadley; and operations chief Jim Boeckel, who is already trained in hazards.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper explained that as of the meeting, three counties in the state had declared states of emergency.
“As a county we have a financial role in all of this,” Cooper explained, though it was unclear exactly what state and federal resources and equipment would be available to the county should the commissioners declare a state of emergency.
“So far voluntary cooperation has been our focus, and we want that to continue,” county attorney Amy Markwell explained. Legally, she said, there are mechanisms in place where commissioners, acting as the county health board, may declare orders and the Sheriff’s Office would enforce those orders.
“We’re going to do the right thing, even if it costs money,” Bordogna said.
If a state of emergency is declared, he said, emergency response would be set up at the commissioners’ regular meeting space on the second floor of the Miramonte Building.
Ultimately, commissioners opted not to declare a state of emergency at this time, with Commissioner Lance Waring preferring to continue “ramping up the operations plan” as they weigh the pros and cons of a potential declaration. Commissioner Kris Holstrom, who participated in the meeting by video, wanted to pursue and clarify information from the “public health folks” and Cooper agreed that, “voluntary compliance is good for now.”
“The main downside is that public messaging can be impactful,” Cooper said. “Public health is our priority, but our economy is really important. We need to get through one more week, and we may be one of the last ski towns to declare. We want to be careful that all is in place without that emergency.”
For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 in the county, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov and look for the red button at the top of the page.
