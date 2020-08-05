Video games have been experiencing an unexpected spike in popularity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Spending on such entertainment hit a record $10.86 billion in the first quarter across the country, which was 9 percent more from a year before, according to market researcher NPD Group, per a Los Angeles Times story published in June. In May, game sales were $977 million — a 52 percent from a year earlier — and sales have increased 18 percent so far this year, the Los Angeles Times reported.
What can be more fun than staying up all night playing video games and eating junk food? Karl Engstrom, founder and CEO of local company Terra Imaging, said working on PGA Tour 2K21 — which is set to be released Aug. 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows — was “tremendously exciting” and an opportunity to help create a video game.
“Just amazing teams and brilliant engineers made this game production a success, and we are excited for the new game launch,” he added.
Terra Imaging, a Telluride-based company that specializes in airborne photogrammetry and mapping, spent time at each of the 15 Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses featured in the game in detailing every rough and break using a drone, primarily. The project started nearly two years ago, as each course took months to complete.
The company worked on The Golf Club 2019 game in a research development role mapping Atlantic Beach Country Club in 2018 as a prototype integration product, Engstrom explained.
“We worked very closely with the HB Studios processing and producing a very high resolution, 3D datasets using our commercial mapping drones, and cinematography drones flying Black Magic and Red cameras,” he said. “The result was a success; our data was included in the game, using 3D geospatial data for the first time in a AAA game title (games with higher development components).”
Shaun West, senior producer at HB Studios, which produces the PGA Tour 2K21 game, explained the process to Golf Digest recently.
“Starting those conversations, making sure we were aligned on which courses would be in the game, setting up times with our scanning team, Terra Imaging, to go to each course and capture the data that we’ll use in the product,” West said. “And then several months to take that 3D data, building the stands, the trees, mapping out the fairways, greens and bunkers, and then play testing it for review and feedback.
Sneak peaks of the courses and gameplay have created buzz within the video game realm, as the courses like the do in real life. Count West as one player that’s been impressed.
“I feel like we’ve done a fantastic job of recreating them as close as you can get,” West said. “I’ve never personally played any of them, but just from the detail we get from the scan data, the reference in video footage that the course and event provide to us and the months we’ve put into recreating them, I feel that this is the best version of any of these courses that people will have access to.”
Engstrom said the company plans to donate free game copies to the Telluride Wilkinson Library, Sheridan Hotel and the Telluride Distillery “for all to enjoy and play.”
The 15 licensed TPC tracks in the game are TPC Boston, TPC Deere Run, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, TPC Southwind, TPC Summerlin, as well as Atlantic Beach Country Club, site of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Innisbrook's Copperhead course, site of the Valspar Championship; East Lake Golf Club, site of the Tour Championship; Quail Hollow Club, site of the Wells Fargo Championship; Riviera Country Club, site of the Genesis Invitational; TPC River Highlands, site of the Travelers Championship; TPC San Antonio, site of the Valero Texas Open; and TPC Twin Cities, site of the 3M Open.
