Mountainfilm Festival is back in full force for 2022 starting tomorrow. The festival kicks off Thursday, with its final day on Monday, May 30. One of the most beloved festivals held in Telluride, Mountainfilm features filmmakers from across the world. Films cover everything from classic outdoor films to climate change and social justice.
Jason Merritt, the festival's tour director, said that while the weekend is still based in climbing, mountaineering, and adventure sports, the films shown throughout the festival have come to reflect some of the most pressing issues of the time.
"It's really driven by the filmmakers and what the submissions each year are about,” Merritt said. “We seek to elevate voices and stories that celebrate the indomitable spirit.”
The festival will have full programming for the first time in three years. In 2020, the festival was online due to the pandemic, and last year the in-person festival was held at a much smaller and limited capacity in Telluride. Merritt said there is a "full roster" of special guest speakers and presentations scheduled that have not been possible in the past two years.
Nine venues will be used across the town. The festival schedule includes 128 films, 31 of which are feature-length. Four films, "The Holly," "the Neighborhood Storyteller," "Chasing," and "Surf Nation," will have their world premiere this weekend. Shae LaPlace, the marketing manager, estimates about 95 percent of the films shown at the festival will be a part of the online version of Mountainfilm, called "After the Fest Online," held May 31 through June 7.
This year, the guest director for the festival will be Jeff Orlowski-Yang. Orlowski-Yang is a photographer and filmmaker known for "The Social Dilemma," which won two primetime Emmy awards in 2022, "Chasing Ice" and "Chasing Coral." He also is the founder and president of Exposure Labs, a studio that "uses stories to change the world." Orlowski-Yang first attended Mountainfilm in 2012.
"One of the things I've always loved about the doc film community is that it's filled with people who care. And Mountainfilm brings together a space and a community that allows you to go deep and explore issues that matter," said Orlowski-Yang, in Feb. 4 press release from Mountainfilm announcing his role. "There's something special about the place and the people that makes me want to come back for more."
Orlowski-Yang will participate in panel discussions and presentations and gave input into the 2022 programming. His films spur conversation and inspire those who work with him and his audience to take action, which Merritt said is "a direct mission alignment with Mountainfilm."
According to LaPlace, another essential factor in programming films is the level of engagement and intrigue each film presents through its story.
"Does it get you excited? Are you engaged with the film's subjects and interested to see what happens to them and know their story?" added LaPlace.
Coffee Talks Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. are great places to get to know the filmmakers and learn more about their films and the missions and inspiration behind the stories they tell. All Coffee Talks are free and open to the public. On Friday, Mountainfilm is partnering with Telluride Arts for Mountainfilm Edition Art Walk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m., a free Ice Cream Social will be held on Main Street.
Evening showings at Basecamp, the venue located in Town Park, and all programming and showings at the Wilkinson Public Library are free and open to the public.
For those with passes, the ticket reservation system is now in place. Online, attendees can reserve a ticket for the showing of their choice instead of waiting in line for hours to secure a ticket. The system was implemented during the pandemic, but this is the first fully programmed year passholders can take advantage of the reservations.
"This then frees them up to move about more freely and enjoy their weekend. We're excited to see how that works," Merritt said.
Passes are still available for purchase online at Mountainfilm.org. Also on their website is a complete schedule of showings, events, programs, and filmmaker information.
