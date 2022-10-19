Singly and in pairs, bearing camp chairs and water bottles, hundreds made their way to Town Park on Saturday, passing beneath gently flapping prayer flags on a pilgrimage to honor one of Telluride’s own.
“This wild tribe, this deep family,” master of ceremonies Timmy O’Neill called the entwined community members — friends, family, locals and visitors from afar — who had gathered to commemorate Hilaree Nelson. The iconic adventurer — a term she said she preferred over mountaineer, rock-climber or skier — lost her life on Sept. 26 in a ski descent from the true summit of 26,781-foot Mt. Manaslu. Nelson leaves behind her sons, Grayden and Quinn, her parents, two siblings and her partner, Jim Morrison, who was with her on Manaslu, and who helped to recover her body following several days of intensive helicopter searches on the south side of the mountain, and then organized a Buddhist cremation ceremony in her honor at Swayambhunath stupa, one of the holiest sites in Nepal.
“Today and tomorrow, you are my compass,” Morrison said of Nelson this weekend. “You changed my world.” Nelson, he said, “was an extraordinary gift.” What “passion” she had, he said, “for her boys, the climate, communities, equality and the mountains.”
Morrison had been with Nelson on the first ski descent of the precipitous, 50-degree couloir on 27,940-ft. Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world, in 2018.
The pair also made the first ski descent of Papsura, India’s 21,000-foot “Peak of Evil,” in 2017, “the most aesthetic, appealing, beautiful, rugged, strong mountain that I’d ever seen,” Nelson told National Geographic. It was a peak that “became something of an obsession,” she said. She and Morrison had trained for their assault on Papsura by skiing the couloirs of Telluride.
On Saturday, Nelson’s friends and family — several of whom had stood with her atop local peaks surrounding Town Park — described traits of character, commitment and talent that would help Nelson become one of the greatest ski-mountaineers of her generation.
She was the first female to climb Mt. Everest and Lhotse in 24 hours; the first to ski all five “Holy Peaks” in the Mongolian Altai; and the first female to descend the Bubble Fun Couloir in the Tetons on skis, among other notable feats. A strong work ethic, a willingness to sacrifice oneself for the good of the family (or, eventually, the team) and a sense of self-reliance were all “imprinted onto us, and Hil got the heaviest dose,” her brother Stan Nelson recalled. On trips aboard the family’s boat — what one speaker referred to dryly as “Mom-and-Dad-sponsored torture-adventure” — “We learned to be comfortable in our own heads, and to sit still for long stretches,” Stan said. “These things served her well as an adult.”
“She was always trying to do things the hard way, just to learn something new,” a speaker said.
But Nelson’s grit and determination were not the overriding themes of the day. What came through most strongly was big love: for her generosity, loyalty, ability to lead and to listen (“Her incredible skill,” her sister called it, “and when she did, you felt heard”).
Alpinist and photographer Jimmy Chin, who dubbed Nelson “Athena in Goretex” and said, “We know she’s with us, because she would never miss a party like this,” recalled a 2011 foray to “climb and ski and snowboard on Denali. Most importantly,” Chin said, “it was an opportunity for Hilaree to mentor the younger skiers,” such as backcountry skier Ingrid Backstrom.
Speakers noted how Johnson’s accomplishments blazed a trail for female alpinists: “By uplifting women, you make the world a more equitable place, and this uplifts all people,” alpinist Conrad Anker remarked.
Anker’s words were read for him; he was in Nepal last weekend.
“She was incredibly strong,” Anker recalled of Nelson in an interview with the Daily Planet. “There was never any gender favoritism” or question about her abilities on an expedition. “Hilaree was one of us, if that makes sense.”
Anker cited an expedition to Mt. Everest in 2012 with Nelson and fellow alpinists Dawa Yangzum Sherpa and Emily Harrington. “It was great to see (her) mentorship 10 years ago with the women who were there, bringing them along,” Anker said. “She had conversations with Emily and Dawa about having children (and being an alpinist) and what that entails. She was always honest about that.”
In her remarks Saturday, Harrington, who is due to give birth to her first child soon with her husband, alpinist Adrian Ballinger, hailed Nelson as an “absolute force who carved a space for herself in a way that uplifted and enabled other women to do the same.” She cited a 2014 expedition to Hkakabo Razi, in Myanmar, which Nelson lead, and which was widely derided as a “failure” in the media (Outside Online called it Nelson’s “most demoralizing” climb).
Harrington, by contrast, called it “the greatest adventure of my life.”
Alpinist, filmmaker/photographer and artist Renan Ozturk, a Ridgway resident, was on the Myanmar expedition with Nelson, along with his wife, photographer and filmmaker Taylor Rees.
“The way Hilaree carried herself on that trip, when every single person fell apart in every possible way during the hardest moments … she held fast, and she carried herself with grace,” Ozturk said. “We were tested in every way, shape or form. She displayed the best qualities of humanity, when all the social niceties were taken away and there was nothing left to strip.”
During the Myanmar trip, Nelson had planned to make a summit bid. Instead, she decided to remain behind in order to support Harrington, a decision Ridgway alpinist Angela Hawse called “completely selfless leadership. This is what sets apart the legends from the real heroes in the world. Hilaree was both, but she was certainly selfless.”
“As strong as she was on the mountain,” Ozturk added, “she was equally strong as a neighbor, and a mom, and on top of that, she was an activist.”
Hawse knew Nelson as a fellow Alliance Member of the nonprofit Protect Our Winters, founded by snowboarder Jeremy Jones.
“Hilaree was a major role model for me with her advocacy with POW, and so encouraging and supportive. When she spoke on Capitol Hill, she had everyone’s attention, and really advanced POW’s mission in the early days,” Hawse recalled.
Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, who was in attendance Saturday, said much the same. He called Nelson “a hero” and cited “her passion for protecting our sacred lands. She came to D.C. in support of POW last spring,” Hickenlooper said. “Her urgency, determination — the sheer will — was noted by various senators.”
In a film on female mentors directed by Taylor Rees for The North Face, Nelson acknowledged her mountaineering firsts, noting that several were by “a first female.”
“Having that space” to be the first female “was necessary, but now we’re past that. We’re through it,” Nelson said. “When I hear 25-year-old athletes coming up, they don’t want that disclaimer anymore.
“We can throw down just as hard as the men! We don’t need the ‘first female’ anymore. We just are what we are.”
Nelson “lived on the razor’s edge of life,” Hickenlooper said. “My son believes Hilaree was taking immense risks so the rest of us could feel more alive. That’s quite a gift.”
Box canyon resident Ricardo Marino, who attended the memorial Saturday, concurred.
“I did not know Hilaree,” he said, “but I’ve followed her on Instagram for years. She inspired my move to Telluride.”
