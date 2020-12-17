At this point during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s well known that local economies, especially tourist towns and small businesses, have been wrecked. On-again, off-again lockdowns, mandatory shutdowns and seemingly ever-changing public health guidelines have made 2020 some kind of hell for business owners and employees of the hospitality and tourism industry.
The three local governments have been lending a helping hand in as many ways as possible over the last nine months. Through various programs, including rent relief and outdoor dining assistance, San Miguel County, Mountain Village and Telluride officials are aiding community members and businesses that are baring the economic brunt of the pandemic.
During Monday’s intergovernmental meeting that was hosted virtually by Mountain Village, each entity gave an update on such programs.
County manager Mike Bordogna explained that the business grant program received 135 applications, of which 88 were eligible for funding.
“First off, I’m really pleased with the amount of interest in the county’s most recent severely disadvantaged business grant program for those businesses that were unable to adapt or unable to operate during the pandemic due to the regulations that were placed on them,” he said. “We received 135 applications and 88 are eligible to be funded. Thirteen were unable because this was a business revenue loss program and we actually had 13 businesses or nonprofits that have showed a gain during that period. Thirty-four were missing information or otherwise ineligible because, for instance, they operated primarily outside of San Miguel County.”
The Montrose-based nonprofit Region 10 is working with the county on the program, as eligible applications are being reviewed and will be presented to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners during a special meeting Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The commissioners will approve or refine those recommendations and we’re anticipating at that point we will be communicating with all of the applicants, then checks will be distributed the week of Dec. 28, 29 and 30,” Bordogna said. “That’s pretty exciting news, and we’ll be able to help some businesses in a pretty substantial way we believe.”
The county also allocated $35,000 of state Coronavirus Relief Fund money to the Telluride Foundation’s recently formed Technology Assistance Innovation Program, which helps businesses establish a web presence, whether it’s through website design or redesign, or creating online point-of-sales systems, through grants of up to $2,000.
The state Department of Local Affairs is also offering a new small business relief program, which the county will most likely opt into.
“I don’t want to speak for the county commissioners, but I believe it will likely be our intention to want to opt in by the deadline of Dec. 18, so that we can have additional funds for businesses that loss revenue during the period,” Bordogna said.
The program is for businesses that generate less than $2.5 million in annual revenue. The grants would be $3,500 to $7,000, depending on annual revenue. The 21-day application period would begin Jan. 8, and funds would be allocated Feb. 15, Bordogna explained.
“It’s another exciting opportunity,” he added. “Obviously, we would rather businesses be able to operate and not rely on such funds, but we understand that certain activities are simply unable to resume in their current forms.”
Restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit businesses during the pandemic, as indoor dining has been forbidden at times, including under the county’s current public health orders, and capacity limits have been reduced.
Mountain Village got creative with an outdoor dining for the winter by placing private gondola cabins throughout plazas.
“We have the private gondola dining cabins, and we have five more of those coming. Those are up and operational,” town manager Kim Montgomery said.
The town also helped establishments with other outdoor structures like popup pavilions, and offered funds for heating to promote outdoor dinning. “We still have funds available for that,” Montgomery said of the heating assistance fund.
Recently, the town allocated an additional $170,000 for a new restaurant program.
“I believe we’ve gotten four applications so far. Our applications are based on the size of the restaurant, the number of employees they have. The idea is to provide grants that will cover any expenses they’ve incurred as a result of COVID or any loss of business as a result of COVID,” Mountain Village Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton explained Monday.
The application deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. Council members will review them Monday with plans to administer checks shortly after.
Mountain Village started distributing free N95 facemasks this week and will do so on a weekly basis, as supplies last.
Five KN95 masks per household will be distributed to residents at no cost. Mountain Village business owners who would like masks for employees can reach out to Kathrine Warren at kwarren@mtnvillage.org to arrange delivery, according to a recent town news release. Residents and businesses will be reminded of the distribution each week via social media and ReadyOp notifications. To sign up for ReadyOp notifications, visit bit.ly/mvnotifications.
In the spring, council waived rent for a month for all Village Court Apartments residents
“We discussed the potential of looking at how the future looks and looking at doing something like that again at some point,” Montgomery said.
Similarly, the Town of Telluride has offered a one-month rent waiver for those in town-owned properties. During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, council members were to discuss the housing relief fund. Coverage of that meeting will be in the Sunday edition of the Daily Planet.
“One of the main things we focused on was helping our restaurant and retail businesses. We were able to secure $450,000 of the CARES funding that we provided the financial assistance grants to those businesses. … We opened this up to the businesses to have them apply for what they felt they needed to help them survive,” town manager Ross Herzog said.
He added that about 50 applications were received.
While expanding outdoor dining onto Main Street like the summer wasn’t feasible this winter, the town is focusing on adding more parking, including 15-minute spots on Colorado Avenue, in an effort to aid businesses.
“We’re just making sure we’re not storing snow in areas that can be utilized for more parking, as well as adding about a dozen 15-minute zones on Colorado Avenue to allow people to come in and do takeout quickly,” Herzog said.
The next intergovernmental meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. Telluride is the host.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.