The drought is hanging on in Western Colorado.
“The U.S. Drought Monitor just updated its map,” Grand Junction meteorologist Lucas Boyers said Friday afternoon, “and we are still in moderate-to-severe drought,” depending exactly where on the map you look. A section of the map “that goes underneath the Gunnison River corridor,” Boyer reported, “is in extreme drought.”
And the weather outlook isn’t changing: “The storms we are getting in Colorado are going north,” Boyer said, “which is leaving the rest of us kind of parched.”
The short-term forecast — the National Weather Service’s specialty — calls for a system to enter Colorado Sunday from the Northwest, and for another to arrive on Tuesday.
Neither will result in much moisture for us.
“Think about it,” Boyer said. “That thing’s comin’ in toward us from Washington or Oregon. If most of its moisture isn’t already wrung out over the northwestern coastal mountains,” a lot of the rest of it “will evaporate over the deserts of the Great Basin. If I look at the Central Flat Tops or the Park Range, I see some showers in the forecast. But in the San Juans, not so much: the moisture is scattered. It’s very weak precipitation.”
The short-term-forecast guy took note of the big picture.
“The La Nina weather pattern we’ve been in all winter is not really wanting to let up,” Boyer said, “which is keeping things pretty dry in the southwest part of the state. And it looks like we’re going to stay in La Nina for the immediate future.”
And that means fire-weather watches and Red Flag warnings are likely to continue. “Unfortunately, it’s the same song-and-dance,” Boyer said. “There will be a watch for sure on Sunday, and I think conditions will materialize where there’ll be watches and warnings all next week.”
PROTECTING PROPERTY
The Town of Mountain Village and the Mountain Village Owners Association are offering programs to help locals — as the website puts it — “protect your home” and “create a defensible space.”
“Right now, we’re waiving all the building-permit fees for those who would like to replace the cedar shakes on their homes’ roofs,” said John Miller, the principal planner for Mountain Village, with either metal or another fire-protective substance.
“The term is Class A roof,” Miller explained, “which means fire-protective. We did a study and found that the highest-risk factor when it comes to a home’s flammability is cedar-shake roofing materials.”
“The other side of the coin is the vegetative treatment around your house,” he added. “How do you protect the landscape around your home from wildfire? We can send a forester out to your site who will do a report, and tell you to do X, Y and Z: thin the vegetation in this manner, cut down the trees we’ve marked — and there is a method to the madness behind the marking. If you do all that, you’ll receive a rebate of 50 percent of the cost of the project, to a maximum of $10,000.”
The West Region Wildfire Council, in Ridgway, also works with property owners in this region to reduce wildfire risk (visit CoWildfire.org to learn more). “They’re a great resource,” Miller said. “Everybody’s kind of chugging along right now,” working to mitigate wildfire risks and cognizant of the “the big fires we’ve seen pretty recently,” Miller said (more acreage has already burned in New Mexico than in all of last year, the Washington Post reported this week).
“We’re aware of the dangers, and that we live in an unhealthy forest,” Miller said. “Our forest used to have fire come through about every 50-200 years. Without those fires, you get buildups of fuel” that can easily lead to conflagrations. The size of the fires can be exacerbated even more in a dry, and warming, world.
To learn more about the Mountain Village/TMVOA fire-mitigation programs, visit townofmountainvillage.com.
