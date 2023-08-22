For a certain type of connoisseur — say, one who appreciates great food just as much as Telluride’s quirky cultural history — this coming Thursday offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
When, ever again, will there be a celebration of Telluride’s cherished festivals in the spot where so many musical legends have stood, and gazed out at a transfixed crowd, and been inspired by the love, and the vibe — and Telluride’s famous alpenglow — to offer history-making performances?
Theresa Koenigsknecht, the Telluride Historical Museum’s director of outreach and education, calls the feeling of being at such a happy communal gathering “collective effervescence,” a sociological term for “a feeling of energy and harmony when people are engaged in a shared purpose.”
“It’s the power of place,” Koenigsknecht said. “It’s that feeling that comes from being in a crowd” of like-minded souls. “That’s what a lot of people enjoy about coming together.”
It’s a feeling that helped guide the Telluride Historical Museum’s annual exhibit, “Festival Capital of the Rockies” (which is up in the museum’s Weatherford Gallery through April of 2024).
And it’s a feeling the museum is likely to summon on Thursday, when guests gather on the Town Park Stage for The Dinner Party, an evening of food and drink in celebration of this town’s beloved festivals.
The museum hosts a benefit dinner every summer.
“Because this year’s annual exhibit explores the 50th anniversary of many of our famous festivals, and their impact” on the Town of Telluride, “we decided to host something funkier and definitely unique,” Koenigsknecht explained. “And it turns out that this is a very cool venue. I don’t know that anyone, except guests at Shakespeare in the Park” — which takes place on the Town Park stage — “has ever been up here before.”
No one except other performers have, in other words.
On Thursday, the museum itself is the one who’ll be in the role of performer: “We’ll offer a pop-up exhibit with footage, posters, and historic artifacts from some of the fests,” Koenigsknecht said. Thanks to “collaborative input” from some of the organizers, we may have some recordings of memorable moments at past concerts,” she added.
The evening will start with “fun cocktails,” themselves a potent potable tribute to The Gin Festival, “one of those funky local festivals that some say was never official, but has its own special history” (Telluride Distilling will be sharing two custom-crafted gin cocktails in celebration).
The chef — or at least his culinary creations — will be on the stage, as well. Then again, he’s used to the limelight: Jeff Rossi, of Backcountry Catering, is a three-time winner of the annual Top Chef competition to benefit One to One Mentoring. (Rossi’s most recent win came just this month).
“We haven’t chosen the menus yet,” Koenigsknecht said. “They’ll be a surprise. We’re encouraging people to RSVP as soon as possible, because we do have to finalize the meal. Jeff is getting creative, and we’re excited to see what he comes up with. The menu will fit the theme of the evening: more laid-back” than usual. “Delicious options with a very festive twist.”
Those who may not be able to attend on Thursday, but would like to support the Historical Museum, have a couple of options. One is to make a donation.
“August is fundraising time for a lot of nonprofits, and people are starting to leave town” for the summer, Koenigsknecht said frankly. “People who would like an option to support us” should know that “we’ll give a dinner ticket to one of our volunteers. We’ll also try to raffle a ticket.”
On Sunday, Aug. 27, the museum will host another fundraiser: an evening with acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns at the Palm Theatre, which includes a screening of his first documentary, “Brooklyn Bridge,” followed by a Q&A.
“Ken does this as an annual fundraiser and” — given the exigencies of the pandemic — “it’s the first time in three years that’s he’s done it,” Koenigsknecht said. “This is a rare treat. Finally, the stars are aligning,” as they likely will on Thursday — when Town Park’s famous alpenglow, and the big night sky over the box canyon, figure to be part of the show.
“You can’t quite put your finger on” the frisson of shared energy and spirit — the collective effervescence — that comes from gathering at such events, Koenigsknecht added.
“It’s what a lot of people enjoy about being in Telluride, all the time. You can’t say exactly” when or why it is. “But you feel it.”
To learn more about the Telluride Historical Museum’s upcoming events, or to make a donation, visit telluridemuseum.org.
