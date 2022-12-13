For 11 weeks during the fall, the Wilkinson Public Library lights shone brightly into the evening every Wednesday, as a spirited crew of aspiring entrepreneurs and local business owners took part in the latest Telluride Venture Network (TVN) bootcamp.
An 11-member cohort engaged in interactive sessions and lively discussions with subject matter experts on how to best bring their business idea to fruition or how to expand the business they already founded. The difference between this boot camp and others offered by TVN is it is conducted from start to finish in Spanish.
In its second year, Cómo Construir un Negocio (How to Build a Business) is a program designed to help Latinx entrepreneurs, a traditionally underserved group in the community. Through the program, participants gained access to valuable resources, including specialized content, mentorship, coaching, networking and funding opportunities. Each participant was matched with a bilingual mentor who helped reinforce concepts learned during weekly sessions and then how to apply those concepts to their businesses.
New to the program this year was the addition of boot camp coordinator Antonio Rodriguez. Being bicultural and bilingual himself, Rodriguez understands that barriers exist, beyond language, which can impede an entrepreneur’s ability to be successful in the program. Working diligently to address some of these barriers, he arranged for onsite child care to be available at every session, along with hot meals.
“It makes for an extremely long evening to come to class after logging in an eight-plus-hour workday. Add to that the worry about finding a babysitter and grabbing something to eat and, well, you know attendance will suffer,” Rodriguez explained. “Addressing these barriers allows the group a few moments to socialize, recharge and get the sustenance necessary to be able to focus over the next two hours. The camaraderie fostered is also an important factor. When entrepreneurs know that they aren’t on this journey alone and that there are others experiencing the same kinds of challenges, it helps them stay inspired. It’s a critical part of the program.”
This year’s program kicked off on Sept. 7 with a two-hour computer class taught by local Spanish speaker and tech guru Sheamus Croke. TVN tapped bicultural/bilingual business leaders from Miami and Denver to bring the concepts of product market fit, online marketing and business legalities to life through presentations and real-life work experiences. The remaining sessions were taught by TVN staff with consecutive interpretation provided by members of the local advocacy group Collaborative Action for Immigrants.
The bootcamp concluded on Nov. 16 with a showcase, during which 10 entrepreneurs pitched their businesses. The businesses ranged from housekeeping services, carpet installation, painting and property management to website development, graphic design, handcrafted jewelry and organic bio-fertilizer production. An enthusiastic audience asked questions, provided feedback and pledged their support to help spread the word to community members. While all the businesses asked for help obtaining referrals, several also made formal asks to fund startup expenses or expansion costs. TVN will work with those businesses in the coming weeks to secure grant funding or debt financing through the San Juan Regional Loan Fund.
Post-program survey results showed the bootcamp to be incredibly beneficial and a needed resource within the community.
“I had an incredible experience and learned a lot. I am grateful for this opportunity. Also, my mentor was excellent and helped me in many ways, and I’d like his work to be recognized. Thank you very much,” one entrepreneur shared.
TVN plans on hosting a third bootcamp in 2023. If you or someone you know may be interested in this program, contact Bonnie Watson at bonnie@telluridefoundation.org. Visit TVN’s website at tellurideventurenetwork.com to learn more about the resources available to local entrepreneurs.
Launched in 2013 as an initiative of the Telluride Foundation, TVN is a nationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative and growing businesses. TVN’s mission to diversify the regional economy has resulted in over 80 graduating companies, hundreds of new jobs, millions of investment dollars raised, thousands of hours of mentoring, and the birth of high-impact efforts such as the Telluride Venture Fund and the San Juan Regional Loan Fund.
