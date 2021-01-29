The Pepporium. Just the name evokes visions of a Willy Wonka-like wonderland where anything is possible and fun is best served with a side of laughter. Can you see it? Come with me and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination, as the tune goes.
The Willy Wonka in this instance is local Pepper Raper, who recently opened her vintage clothing store — The Pepporium, it’s even fun to write — on Main Street in realizing a dream come true. The shop on 134 East Colorado Ave. is colorful, inviting and full of seemingly endless options.
“Shoppers can expect to see a handpicked, well curated assortment of vintage, costume and consignment goods,” she explained. “We focus mainly on clothes and accessories with a dash of retro things for the home, too. We like to think there is something for everyone regardless of taste or budget. There are some high-end designer duds and great pieces that are closet staples, mixed with a healthy dose of the wild and wonderful for festivals and events, or whenever you're looking to spice things up a bit.”
Growing up in Atlanta and later while attending college in Mississippi, Raper explained how she’s always been interested in retro fashion.
“I've been collecting vintage clothing and accessories for years. It started as a hobby in high school and just evolved. I did a lot of costuming in college with sorority swap parties and frequent trips to New Orleans and that really birthed my love for the transformative power of clothes and creative expression,” she said.
Before graduating from college in 2010, Raper took a gap year in moving to Vail to live like a “ski bum.” She found herself back in the Rocky Mountains not long after, but this time settled here in Telluride, where dressing up as a mushroom once a year is totally acceptable and wigs are changed as regularly as ski boots.
“I felt like I was in the right place when I landed in Telluride in 2011 because there were so many opportunities to dress up, and anything goes. From festivals and themed fundraisers to theater and good dinners there is always something fun to create an outfit for,” she explained.
Raper most recently worked for the Telluride Historical Museum, but has always kept her finger on the fashion pulse in offering her expertise.
“I started doing pop-up sales intermittently about five years ago, so to open a brick and mortar on Main Street has been a thrill to say the least, both exciting and scary,” she said.
Raper didn’t plan to open her own store anytime soon, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s greatly hindered such ventures, but it all fell in to place, and she seized her opportunity.
“Everyone has been so supportive and helpful. From other store owners welcoming me and passing along advice, to town staff's unending patience, understanding, and help with all my questions, to the locals that have been flocking in to shop. Overall, it's been a very heartwarming experience,” she said. “It was kind of an unplanned venture, which I actually think worked to my advantage. I pulled it all together in about a month's time opening mid-December, and went into it with adjusted expectations knowing the world overall, and our little community here, was in a weird place. Diving into the unknown was scary, and I was sad to leave my job at the museum, which I loved, but once the opportunity to open a store came up, it was all I could think about and I knew I had to take the chance to follow my passion.”
The store is open daily from noon to 6 p.m., and will be open late for Thursday’s Art Walk. Due to public health guidelines, no more than five people can be in the space at a time, and masks are mandatory.
The Pepporium offers consignments as well. Anyone interested can schedule an appointment by emailing Raper at pepporium@gmail.com.
“I'm also looking into offering dress up parties in the space,” she added. “We can all use a little fun right now and a break from sweatpants.”
Unlike Willy Wonka’s golden-ticket sweepstakes, everyone and anyone can visit and enjoy The Pepporium.
“Despite the challenges, I have felt so encouraged and supported by my community. With the difficulties of the pandemic and our country, I think everyone is looking for a win,” she said. “We're all striving to find the good right now and seeing someone charging after their passion is inspiring. People want to be a part of it because it's uplifting, and if successful, a win for everyone in a way.”
