Talk to the executive directors of local nonprofits about their summer plans and the word that comes up a lot is “hope.”
“I am hopeful and cautious, for sure,” Pinhead Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke said. “We’re cautiously optimistic, but boy it’s going to be nice to do some in-person learning with the kids.”
Tara Kelley, the executive director of One to One Mentoring, echoed Holbrooke.
“I’m hopeful and cautious,” Kelley said. “I am hopeful that we are going to be able to do group activities, have our Family Fun Day and get our mentors together, but part of me is cautious too.”
Said Martin Wollesen, the new executive director of the Ah Haa School for the Arts, “Summer is a time of celebration, recreation, learning and creative expression. That will remain and flourish, but like many things in the past year, we will adjust and use our inventiveness. Where there is creativity and community, there is always hope.”
Top of the agenda for local nonprofits is whether, and how, to hold their summer fundraisers.
“We are planning on holding a summer event,” Kelley confirmed. “We are not going to do the full Top Chef/Taste fundraiser — that was a 500-person event — but we plan to hold Taste of Telluride in indoor-outdoor space at the Peaks on Aug. 12, the start of Jazz Fest weekend. I think the town will be ready and I know our chefs are ready.”
Kelley went on to describe plans for a streamlined event with arrangements appropriate for the times, adding that there were some upsides to reimagining the gathering.
“This summer we will be promoting our mentors,” she said. “We will have the space and time for them to tell their stories, which I love.”
Holbrooke likewise confirmed that Science of Cocktails will go ahead, this year on July 17.
“We’ll be in-person outside at the Transfer Warehouse,” she said. “We are looking forward to it, especially because this year is Pinhead's 20th anniversary, so our Science of Cocktails will include a retrospective of our 300-plus pinterns from over the years. It’s always a super-fun evening and we are so grateful for the restaurants and the mixologists who contribute their time and ideas for the delicious drinks.”
Wollesen said that Ah Haa will hold the art auction this summer, but noted that the event may look a little different as organizers balance celebration, in particular of the new digs at Pacific and Fir, with health and safety.
“We are looking at a ‘rolling’ auction that may take place over a month, rather than a single day, to avoid crowds but sustain participation,” he said. “Ah Haa has a lot to celebrate.”
As for programming, Wollesen said that Ah Haa’s summer will involve a mix of unpacking boxes and art education.
“The Ah Haa School for the Arts’ summer programming will be limited in part by the completion of our new building and setting up our studios and spaces,” he said. “We continue to value the health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and instructors, so we will be limiting class sizes and adhering to protocols. We will continue to embrace a hybrid model of learning and participation that allows more opportunities for creative expression wherever you are.
“All that being said, it is our intention to have an on-going series of summer celebrations as we open our new space to the community that will include a variety of interactive and participatory experiences, including a community-wide art project.”
Holbrooke and Kelley also said they are planning to go ahead with summer programming in accordance with public health guidelines.
Kelley explained that One to One Mentoring’s summer programming includes the annual Family Fun Day, held at Trout Lake, as well as mentor recruitment evenings called Mentor Mingles and group activities with mentors and mentees.
Said Kelley, “The Family Fun Day and the activities will come back because we can do them outdoors, and I am hoping that we will get to do a Mentor Mingle.”
For her part, Holbrooke confirmed that Pinhead will have its full roster of STEM-related camps, primarily outdoors.
“We are also going ahead with our Pinternships,” she added. “Already we have locked in 25 or so and most of them look like they will be in-person, which I am psyched about. We will also do our Punk Science program. We used to do that at the (Wilkinson Public) library. We are still working in conjunction with the library, but this summer we’ll be outside at the Transfer Warehouse.”
It’s been a challenging year and more for nonprofits everywhere, but these executive directors stressed that there have been positives too.
Wollesen cited the power of art and creativity: “There are so many heroes from all sectors of our community who have adapted and re-adapted to new ways of being, creating and sharing. We always start with the generative power of imagination that allows for new possibilities, and sometimes, the ridiculous dare. Even in the most difficult moments, curiosity, kindness and compassion drive us forward.”
For Kelley, the pandemic seems to have piqued the interest of local men in mentoring.
“Amazingly, we have had the highest number of applicants to be male mentors that we’ve ever had,” she said. “I think during Covid people have had a stronger sense of purpose than ever and it’s given us, especially the boys on our waitlist, this wonderful benefit.”
And a positive for the Pinhead Institute?
“We have a great success story with the Telluride Robotics Team,” Holbrooke said. “Their season was delayed and delayed, but they stuck with it, sometimes working remotely and sometimes in person. Now, they are headed to nationals for the Global Innovation Competition, and they still have states in the overall competition to look forward to. We are very proud.
“Of course, nobody wants a pandemic and it has been a terrible time, but at Pinhead we are excited that science has brought us these vaccines and the possibility of returning to normal. We are very grateful for the role that science has played.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.