Telluride Town Council’s Tuesday afternoon portion of its regular meeting saw the passage of a number of ordinances pertaining to short-term rentals (STR), an affordable housing incentive, and a hike in wastewater and water user rates. Before embarking on the legislative portion of the meeting, council was “introduced” to a new employee who really needed no introduction at all.
Jim Looney, aka “Postman Jim,” is now a Galloping Goose driver. Looney, who retired from the U.S. Postal Service two years ago, found retirement a bit too idle for his tastes. After bumping into the town’s transit director, Jason White, on a nearby hiking trail, he learned of an opening behind the wheel of a Goose bus and jumped at the opportunity. The loquacious pair regaled council and staff with the circumstances leading up to Looney’s addition to town staff.
“I’ve gotta say, it’s really great for me to be working for the town,” Looney said. “I’ve always had it in the back of my head. I’m really proud.”
White described an interview of “three or four minutes,” in which he learned Looney was already in possession of a valid commercial driver’s license.
“Seems like a win-win,” said Mayor DeLanie Young.
Council passed by a margin of 5-2, a new ordinance that outlines enhanced penalty and enforcement provisions surrounding STR business licenses, an issue that has seen council consideration since July. On Wednesday, council took up the second reading of the ordinance, which, after lengthy discussion on first reading two weeks ago, saw a portion of the legislation modified. Rather than imposing a limitation on the number of STR business licenses, council instead asked for new language that would aid the town by adding “an informational gathering component where there is a requirement upon the renewal of an STR business license that an owner will disclose their ownership and financial interest in that short-term rental unit,” explained town attorney Kevin Geiger.
The other component of the new legislation details penalties associated with STR violations, such as operating without any of the four required tax licenses, and providing false or fraudulent statements. Fines are set forth for multiple violations, ranging from $250 to a minimum of $1,000, and also include potential loss of license and the ability to obtain one in the future.
Geiger said town staff regularly handles STR violations.
“How serious of an issue is this? We went back and pulled our records for the last three years in 2019 through 2021,” he told council, “we had 21 active citations into municipal court. We had 35 other violations that resulted in a settlement … through July on STR violations, fines of $223,000 resulting in a collection of additional taxes, penalties and interest of over $62,000. So this is an issue. It's an ongoing issue. We hope that compliance continues to get better. But for those who think that this is not an issue for the town or not a consideration, I can tell you we're spending a lot of time on it. And we continue to find violations even ones that we're working on right now.”
Council member Jessie Rae Arguelles questioned the steepness of the fines for someone who makes an honest mistake in filing. Those people have recourse, Geiger explained.
“There's always prosecutorial discretion if someone makes a minor mistake, or something is unintentional,” he said. “Of course, we'll always take that into account when we're looking at whether that should be subject to a prosecution or a remedy through the court. What I can also tell you though, is a number of the violations that we are picking up on, they are using the VRBO or the Airbnb platform, they're just not fully reporting the data that they're getting from that.”
Town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh explained how the town tracks lodging activity using a tracker called LodgingRev.
“We're capturing Airbnb, VRBO and then all the other less common sites as well. What it does is it scans all the sites that looks at all the advertisements,” she said. “One makes sure that it has a business license number posted that that business license number’s actually valid in many rooms, and then they'll notify us on a monthly basis for any new listings. So right now, what we're looking at, at the first of every month is, are there people that are advertising currently don't have a short-term rental license? So in the past it would be we would give them a letter that said, ‘Hey, we see your ad and you don't have a license, you need to get one ASAP.’ Now our letter says, pursuant to the emergency ordinance and 2D, you cannot get on for two years, and you need to cease all advertising. So that's just an additional kind of compliance monitoring that we do.”
With Arguelles and council member Lars Carlson opposed, the new ordinance outlining STR penalties and enforcement, as well as providing an information gathering platform, was passed into law.
Town planning and building director Ron Quarles introduced on second reading “a simple ordinance to provide an additional incentive for attracting new affordable housing and commercial in historic commercial zoning.” Council member Geneva Shaunette expressed enthusiasm for the new incentives.
“I’m excited that we’re passing an incentive for affordable housing, and I hope developers take advantage of it and utilize extra floor area,” Shaunette said.
The measure passed unanimously.
Council also approved a rate hike for the town’s water and wastewater users. Town finance director Kailey Ranta outlined the rationale behind the increase.
“The main dynamic impacting these rates is the replacement of aging infrastructure and regulatory requirements,” Ranta said. “This current rate study recommends a 5 percent increase for the water rates and then at the final budget meeting on Oct. 26, council agreed on a 12 percent increase for wastewater. This will give the town some time to research alternative funding options for the wastewater treatment plant improvements. The base fee will increase $19.28 for two months. These would be the new rates starting Jan. 1, 2022. And then the out of town rates are 125 percent of the in town rates.”
Council approved the fee hike unanimously.
In other council business, Lea Shea Batten was appointed by council unanimously to an alternate seat on the town’s planning and zoning commission for a two-year term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.