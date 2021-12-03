TAB’s Student Fashion Show is scheduled to take place Feb. 10 and 11. The team behind the youth-centered event are: (back row, from left) Francesca Schillaci (director), Shen Geldbaugh (director of choreography), Lily Doyle (director); (middle, from left) Georgia Montalvo (assistant director), Maya Walker (assistant choreographer), Kaylee Gallegos (assistant director); (front, from left) Owen Doyle (intern) and Ava Osborne (intern). (Not pictured are John Johnson (CFO) and Taylor Carlson (intern), as well as TAB board member and student fashion show supervisor extraordinaire Jessica Heady.) (Courtesy photo)