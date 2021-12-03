The Telluride AIDS Benefit is marking World AIDS Day with a Noel Night Dance Party Wednesday, from 7-11 p.m., at the Sheridan Opera House.
The shindig features DJ Nibbles and tickets can be purchased at the door.
It also coincides with the start of TAB’s first-ever Giving Campaign, with the nonprofit seeking community support for its work not only in HIV and AIDS education and awareness-raising, but also on behalf of beneficiary organizations stretching from the Western Slope to Africa.
“If you are out Noel Night shopping, stop by for a drink and a dance,” TAB Executive Director Jessica Galbo said, noting that this year’s event, like all TAB gatherings, carefully balances advocacy and fundraising with celebration.
“For TAB, we've always used joy, creativity, celebration and great fashion to bring people together to fight, fund and educate,” she said. “It’s wise to balance the work left to do and yet also celebrate the incredible advances in treating HIV and AIDS.”
Another event that balances work with celebration is TAB Fashion Week, culminating in the iconic Gala Fashion Show.
After a successful summertime stint, Galbo confirmed that the extravaganza is returning to winter.
The 2022 event will take place President’s Day Weekend, with the Gala Fashion Show scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the Telluride Conference Center.
“TAB’s Runway Fashion Show at the airport was an incredible summer event, but we always planned to bring the show back to winter and our February dates,” Galbo said.
And, she added, the 2022 show will have a new artistic director, Molly Wickwire-Sante.
Said Galbo, “We are thrilled to have her and can’t wait to see her talents come to life on a reimagined stage at the conference center.”
For Wickwire-Sante, the new role is the latest in a long involvement with TAB.
“TAB was the first thing I connected with and the first show I saw 22 years ago when I moved to Telluride,” she said. “It looked like so much fun and I've now been a model for 18 shows.”
Wickwire-Sante added, “TAB gave me an outlet and training for my interest in dance, modeling, acting and being creative in a professional sense locally and outside of Telluride. The choreographers and directors really always encouraged me to actually do the things I loved in a performance sense and inspired me. I found more confidence with every rehearsal and performance.”
And now with the new role?
“I’m excited to create an amazing experience for the models and the audience and, again, TAB is getting me into a creative new space and pushing me,” she said.
Both Galbo and Wickwire-Sante hinted at surprises for this season’s show.
“Everything you've seen as an audience at previous shows at the conference center you should not expect at this show because this will look totally different and fresh,” Wickwire-Sante said.
She pointed to the nonprofit’s outsized impact as a motivation for her long-running support.
“TAB never thinks small,” said Wickwire-Sante. “It impacts this community in a big way, but it also reaches all the way to Africa. The mission itself is a balm for Telluride, while at the same time it has this crazy mission to eradicate HIV and AIDS.”
She added, “I want to say that coming to the show and buying tickets is a huge act of generosity from our audience and is greater than they can imagine. TAB gets bigger and better every year in every way, but it has never lost the initial spark of helping and loving people with HIV.”
Wickwire-Sante also noted that TAB even impacts the lives of its dedicated cadre of volunteers.
“I’ve seen so many models come to the show to volunteer and then watch as it affects them on their professional and personal journey,” she explained.
‘Talented’ TAB students
Galbo and Wickwire-Sante also pointed to TAB’s work to raise HIV and AIDS awareness among young people.
“In Colorado, HIV infections are still slowly climbing and the fastest rates are in youth populations,” Galbo said. “We have access to testing and information to prevent this, but there is still stigma surrounding the disease, not to mention talking about sex and prevention.”
To that end, she said, TAB works to involve young people through its Student Fashion Show, which will take place Feb. 10 and 11 at the Palm Theatre.
“The student directors are in production for their fashion show right now,” Galbo said. “The creative team is directors Lily Doyle and Francesca Schillaci and director of choreography Shen Geldbaugh. This talented team has already held auditions.”
Galbo added that the trio were part of a larger Telluride group, which included Wickwire-Sante, that recently attended a TAB Student HIV Awareness Project event.
The TAB Western Slope HIV Healthcare Roundtable took place in Grand Junction in early November with beneficiary partners at Colorado Mesa University.
“It was a safe, unique, in-person education experience with 11 Telluride High School students and seven chaperones representing TAB, Tri-County Health Network and the Telluride School District,” Galbo said. “Staff from TAB beneficiary organizations — Colorado Health Network, St. Mary’s Collaborative Care Clinic, Children’s Hospital Colorado and The House — presented their work and engaged in meaningful conversations with students.”
According to Galbo, the presenters, who engage in work including prevention counseling, client care and education relating to HIV and AIDS, fielded questions from students and learned about the work the Telluride students are doing to combat stigma and misinformation through the fashion show and satellite events.
The outing was Wickwire-Sante’s first involvement with the TAB Student HIV Awareness Project and an opportunity to observe the engagement of local teens in learning more about HIV prevention, homeless youth, societal impacts of infectious diseases like HIV, and the stigma.
How did it go?
“I was impressed,” said Wickwire-Sante.
For more or to donate to the Giving Campaign, go to tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
