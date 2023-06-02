The Town of Mountain Village will hold a Town Council Candidate Forum Tuesday, June 6, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mountain Village Town Hall.
A candidate meet and greet will start at 5 p.m. followed by candidate introductions at 5:30 p.m. The format will include opening statements by each candidate and questions pertinent to the election prepared by the moderator, long-time Mountain Village resident Rube Felicelli.
Felicelli served on Mountain Village Town Council from 1999 to 2007 and served as Mayor in 2007. He is the current president of the San Miguel Power Association board of directors.
Each candidate will be given a specific amount of time to answer each question. To close, the moderator will ask for written questions from the audience if time permits. The Forum will be streamed live at townofmountainvillage.com/election and available to watch on-demand immediately following the event.
The Town of Mountain Village Regular Municipal Election will take place on June 27 to elect four Town Council members.
Ten candidates are running for four open seats and are listed on the ballot in this order (which was drawn at random): Frank Hensen, Douglas Tooley, Martinique Davis Prohaska, Jonathan Greenspan, Huascar E. Gomez (Rick), Scott Pearson, Tucker Magid, Heather Knox, Allison McClain and Peter Duprey.
To learn more about each candidate, visit townofmountainvillage.com/election.
The four Town Council seats up for election are currently held by Laila Benitez, Dan Caton, Peter Duprey and Martinique Davis Prohaska. Duprey and Prohaska are running for a second term.
Benitez and Caton have reached the end of their two four-year term limits.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters between June 5 and 12 and should be returned either by mail or in-person to Mountain Village Town Hall located at 455 Mountain Village Blvd. Suite A before 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 to be counted. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Once elected, the new council will be sworn in on July 20 where the mayor and mayor pro tem will be appointed by the new town council.
