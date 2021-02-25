Telluride’s Parks & Recreation department director, Stephanie Jaquet said it best when she presented her 2020 recap and 2021 projections during Town Council’s work session Wednesday, a prolonged conversation that tackled how best to plan for the summer season.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Jaquet said. “I wish I had one.”
She’s far from alone. With the future course of the COVID-19 pandemic impossible to predict, the summer’s usual array of events on town-owned property — particularly Telluride Town Park, the site of the season’s largest events and festivals — remain, for now, conjecture at best. Jaquet, however, surmised there would be more organized events taking place in the park than there were last year.
“We can anticipate more events to occur,” she said, adding that she expected numerous rounds of “cancel, modify, delay.”
Contributing to that increase in organized activity are a number of factors, according to Jaquet’s memo to council, including better guidelines from the state, more frequent testing for COVID and the vaccine rollout. Additionally, with better guidelines, “events have more time to plan, modify, and adapt to public health guidelines,” her memo stated. “Staff and event organizers recognize that there are many unknowns related to the upcoming summer season with regards to public health metrics, regulations, and guidelines, which makes it difficult for advance planning.”
But some park users are dipping a toe in the event waters, no matter how murky they might seem. Planet Bluegrass’s Craig Ferguson is looking to possibly present a smaller, weekend event, a sort of mini-festival that would draw far fewer than the 11,500 souls that the Telluride Bluegrass Festival draws.
“Our hope right now is to do something for 175 people on the Solstice,” he told council. “We’re poised to be flexible and to be small.”
The Ride Festival’s Todd Creel said that booking talent, even last minute, shouldn’t be an issue.
“If things open up, we’ll find bands that are dying to work,” Creel said.
Creel also proposed that promoters collaborate to potentially leave basic stage and festival infrastructure in place, so that events could happen on shorter notice without having to reinstall things like public address equipment.
Parks & Rec staff also recommended an approval process for new or changed special events that would include calendar date approval from the Commission for Community Assistance and Special Events (CCAASE), venue approval from the Parks & Recreation Commission and potential approval from Town Council. Working closely with and obtaining an approved operations plan from the San Miguel County public health director would be mandatory, the memo stated. Jaquet indicated that a plan implemented by county public health and the P&R commission would be desirable.
With or without organized events, if the summer of 2020 is any indication, the park will see plenty of activity.
“Informal use in Town Park was way up (in 2020),” Jaquet said. Increased usage also included the River Trail and the pocket parks along Main Street. That increased usage impacted maintenance, cleaning and sanitation duties. Public health order compliance required adjustment of facility and programming policies and protocols.
Notably, the Town Park Campground and the pool went to a reservation-based model, a change that did nothing to decrease usage. The campground maintained 100 percent occupancy June 15-Oct. 12. Jaquet reported “very high volume” for those using the lap pool and the recreational pool, in addition to hosting Telluride Torpedo swim team practices.
The few formal events that took place at Town Park and on other town-owned land last summer were the Telluride 100 Mountain Bike Race, Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park, the Suicide Prevention Walk and the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Telluride Plein Air.
Without income from numerous events and facilities rentals, Jaquet reported decreased revenues.
Michael Martelon, president and CEO of the Telluride Tourism Board, also chimed in via written public comment about how his organization could assist in managing the summer. Based on early numbers, the upcoming season, he wrote, “will look similar to last summer.”
“With festivals still questionable and the outdoors continuing its viral popularity, our objective seems to be more about equilibrium,” Martelon wrote. “How to best protect the sanctity of town and trails. How to best express our entire destination: Mountain Village and Telluride.”
TTB offered to facilitate what he described as a “summer season management committee,” one that could potentially include “town staff, town of Mountain Village staff, Courtney McClary (logistics), Zoe Dohnal (logistics and programming), Heidi Stenhammer (logistics and programming), J. Meehan Fee (programing), Kate Jones (programing and logistics), Megan Ossola and any others the committee agrees would be logical.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.