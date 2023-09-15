A race to 'save the story'

My husband made a lengthy trek to view an iconic, brilliantly colored pictograph in Canyonlands National Park a couple decades ago.
The photo he took of it haunts me (a stunned Deseret News reporter who was guided to the site asked if what he was seeing “is real”).
Yet to explain why — to describe what this pictograph looks like, or is called, in a newspaper article — might draw more people to it.
Already, it has been vandalized: white chalk has been drawn around its outlines. The risk is that more damage could easily be done to this brilliantly colored, 700-year-old image, created around the same time Jan Van Eyck and Giotto were painting their luminous masterpieces (conserved in European churches and museums).
“It’s changed” over the decades, said Diana Acerson of this particular pictograph — whose best shot at “preservation” is that it’s tucked away from the elements in a cave, and that it’s hard for humans to get to.
Acerson, who lives in Utah and is passionate about conserving rock art for future generations, will be the guest speaker along with her husband, Steven Acerson, on the subject of rock-art vandalism at a meeting Wednesday in Montrose.
“It’s bad,” Acerson said. “Vandalism escalated during COVID. More people were getting out, and we have the ability, with ATVs and dirt bikes and ‘rock crawlers,’ to easily access more remote places than ever before.”
“And then you’ve got Moab,” she added, “where there’s so much tourism, and they keep advertising, and the more people who visit these public sites, the more opportunity for someone clueless to put their hands on one of the pictographs or petroglyphs. Foreign tourists have no preconceived notion that these works are federally protected,” she added.
Rock art vandalism “is a worldwide problem.”
The challenge is how to best protect these works — or even to find them (it has been estimated that only a fraction of all the petroglyphs and pictographs from ancient cultures have been discovered by modern humans).
There is no question about how to behave when you visit. “The most important thing is not to touch them,” Ute Indian Museum Education Director Kellie Carroll said. “The oils on our hands disintegrate the sandstone. Petroglyphs are pecked into the walls.” Pictographs are painted.
“That’s the biggest thing that takes them down,” she said. “If you touch them, they’re gone.”
The Ute Indian Museum offers tours for adults to visit the Shavano Valley petroglyphs, just outside Montrose.
“When I was giving tours, I emphasized that these aren’t really ‘sites’ per se. These were people’s homes,” Carroll said. “In many cases, they still are.” Indigenous people “still return to these places and speak to their ancestors here.”
For instance, Tribal members themselves don’t always refer to what is depicted on the rocks as “rock art” — that’s a phrase used by people with a Western worldview.
Visitors who, for example, scrawl their own initials into a work — or even beside a work — “change the story,” Carroll said simply. “If you write your own story on top, it changes the story, and makes it impossible to interpret. You lose big aspects of this when you do that.”
The most famous, highly visited rock art sites, such as Newspaper Rock in Canyonlands, try to have someone on hand to keep an eye out, and answer questions. As for the others, “the vast majority of archaeological sites fall under the category of ‘Preservation for Research’ and are not disclosed,” said Leigh Ann Hunt, a retired U.S. Forest Service archaeologist who worked with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) forest, and before that was stationed in the Manti La Sal forest (the Bears Ears area).
“There are hundreds of rock art sites in eastern Utah and Western Colorado,” Hunt explained. “Site monitors assist local agencies in keeping an eye on the important sites. People who are interested receive a small amount of training and what to look for and how to take notes, and report any damage they may see. They need to have a vehicle and be moderately physically fit.”
Monitors “travel to rock art sites in the West End of Montrose (County) and San Miguel County,” Hunt said. “We especially need monitors for the West End.”
Collin Price, an archaeologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Montrose, said autumn and spring are the two busiest times of year for site stewardship (when desert temperatures aren’t scorching or freezing).
Price is responsible for overseeing more than 900,000 acres, from Mesa County to the north, to the San Miguel County line, to the Utah state line to the west, and to Gunnison County to the east.
“It’s pretty much just me and a million acres,” Price said. “I’m the only archaeologist, and though I wish it were otherwise, often I’m stuck at my desk or in a meeting. That’s why site stewards are so helpful.
“These are stories we’re still learning,” Price emphasized of rock-art sites. “The stories lie right there; they’re going to be there. Enjoy these places, and visit them with respect. And then pass that respect along to others.”
“Rock Art: Risks and Protection,” will be presented on Wednesday at a meeting of the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society at United Methodist Church in Montrose at 7 p.m. Admission is free; the public is invited.
Email sitestewards@chipetachaptercas.org to learn more about becoming a site monitor.
