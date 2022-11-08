The next time you are about to dump your dinner scraps into the kitchen garbage, stop.
You could take meaningful steps toward greenhouse gas reduction (and more) by tipping those scraps into a compost bin instead.
“People say food waste ‘biodegrades’ in the landfill as if that’s a good thing, or they express a belief that it ‘helps’ the landfill,” said Mark Sturdevant, founder and owner of local composting company Dirty Sturdy’s Mountain Compost. “But biodegrade really means that all the food, yard wastes and other organic materials transform into gas or liquid states that are really forms of pollution, such as greenhouse gases or leachates in the water supply or aquifer.”
Lauren Kirn, the Town of Mountain Village’s environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator, echoed Sturdevant in a recent Daily Planet article.
“In landfills, organic materials decompose without access to oxygen, causing methane to be produced and released,” she explained. “Per the Environmental Protection Agency, methane is a greenhouse gas about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide, and accounts for about 20 percent of global emissions. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions in the U.S.”
Furthermore, not only does composting avoid negative outcomes, but it also generates some positives.
“By composting organic materials, oxygen is introduced, and these materials can break down into a nutrient-rich material that can then be used to enhance soil, defend against plant pests and diseases and help retain moisture,” Kirn pointed out.
Given the benefits of composting, then, it’s not surprising that Kirn and Sturdevant are working hard to spread the word.
Kirn and the Town of Mountain Village, for instance, are putting in place programs to reach a zero-waste goal by 2030. In 2020, the Town piloted a Composting Incentive Program that offered homeowners a subsidized home composting unit and is now currently gauging community interest with a composting survey that will inform future programs. (The survey is available at bit.ly/TMVcompostsurvey.)
There’s also an ongoing pilot composting program, in partnership with Sturdevant’s Dirty Sturdy’s, for residents of Village Court Apartments where the town is subsidizing over 90 percent of the costs to participants and for which applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
And Kirn is currently overseeing pumpkin composting, a collaborative effort with the Town of Telluride now in its second year. It invites folks to drop off post-Halloween pumpkins (free of non-compostable substances like paint and glitter) and other food and yard waste to receptacles stationed near the entrance of the Gondola parking structure and in the Meadows parking lot, both in Mountain Village, through Nov. 18.
For his part, Sturdevant has grown Dirty Sturdy’s Mountain Compost to more than 100 clients, ranging from households and area restaurants like Counter Culture, 221 South Oak, Coffee Cowboy and Rico’s Fire Weed, to offices, apartment complexes, businesses and preschools.
Sturdevant collects clients’ food and yard waste and then delivers the material to regional organic farms. The farms provide space for composting and in return receive half of the compost, with the other half going back to Sturdevant’s clients.
There are other significant local efforts and advocates, too.
A composting pioneer is Kris Holstrom, a San Miguel County commissioner and owner of Tomten Farm, where she has been composting since the farm’s establishment nearly 35 years ago.
Holstrom was instrumental in introducing composting to Telluride’s festival scene, starting 25 years ago with the 25th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and growing awareness so that nowadays almost every area festival composts, both vendors and festivalgoers.
Holstrom also served as project manager for regional sustainability organization EcoAction Partners on a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) waste diversion planning grant that investigated possible locations and operations for a regional composting facility and, with a stalwart crew, sorted through a sampling of the region’s trash to see how much could have been diverted through recycling or composting.
More recently, Holstrom worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on a waste characterization study at two local condominiums.
Asked about other regional activity, Holstrom pointed to the Town of Ophir, where a grant from the CDPHE enabled the purchase of two Earth Cubes, which are composting systems now in use by town residents.
Holstrom added, “I’m waiting to hear about a U.S. Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service grant application that the County submitted in collaboration with the nonprofit Zero Foodprint. The grant is focused on reducing food waste and increasing compost use. We should hear about that any day now. It’s taking another stab at figuring out a comprehensive plan for both within San Miguel County.”
In addition, EcoAction Partners, which provides resources for would-be composters on its website, as well as spearheading numerous studies, grant applications and initiatives, is applying for grant funds to purchase and install compost units that will be placed at locations in Telluride, Mountain Village, Ophir, Ridgway and Ouray, essentially creating neighborhood composting centers.
Within the local business community, Megan Ossola of The Butcher and The Baker has embraced composting with a compost trailer that is parked behind her Colorado Avenue restaurant, a large, secure receptacle established a few years ago with the help of a Town of Telluride Green Grant.
Since then, Ossola said, the trailer has received thousands of pounds of food waste from Butcher, as well as other local restaurants (nearby La Cocina de Luz is one contributor), individuals and landscapers.
(Holstrom noted the impact such an effort can have, remarking that before Ossola’s trailer, Holstrom herself spent a year collecting La Cocina’s compostable material. “Over the course of the year it was over 2 tons,” she said.)
The matter collected in the trailer then goes to Ossola Family Farms, a Montrose farm purchased in 2018 by Ossola’s extended family. There, the nutrient-rich compost enriches soil in the fields and greenhouse, helping the farm grow its produce, some of which then ends up back on Butcher’s tables.
Ossola acknowledged that composting can be challenging, but added that gains for the environment and climate make it all worthwhile.
“These environmental decisions take up space, but they make it easier to sleep at night,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.