Just so you know, Miriam Tabares still sweats the small stuff.
Miriam was 14 and a Telluride High School freshman when she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. Since then, she has weathered gruelling months of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation; the discovery that one of her medications had affected her pancreas, giving her diabetes; and the heartbreak of twice being told that her cancer had come back, each time necessitating a return to the Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver and more treatment. Miriam has also endured years away from family, friends, school and life as a Telluride kid. And while she is now in remission and home again, Miriam is currently navigating a slightly suppressed immune system, the need for maintenance chemo and managing her diabetes.
Despite bossing all this, though, does the now-17-year-old still fret about stupid stuff like everyone else?
“Oh yeah,” Miriam said. “I’m mean, I’m still a person. Just because I had something so big (happen to me) doesn’t mean that the little things don’t get to me. I think sometimes people kind of forget that no matter what we’re going through, we are still human, that we can still get hurt by little things.”
Indeed, Miriam not only sounded human, but much like a typical teenager as she explained what she is enjoying most, now that she is back home: grabbing a bagel at BIT, walking her dog Cookie, spending time with her brothers and hanging out with friends.
“It’s been kind of hard,” she explained. “I have grown apart from a lot of friends because we are in very different places now, but I have friends who stayed in contact and we always pick up where we left off. No matter what happens, I am still myself and I still like to hang out like nothing ever happened. That’s what I like most.”
Miriam added, though, that she doesn’t mind when friends and others ask questions about her illness. “I love answering questions like that because it means they care, that they want to learn about it.”
Miriam explained that in addition to her good friends, her family — her mother, Martha, and brothers Luis and Daniel — have been key in helping her through her illness, even if it was just playing card games or watching movies together when she sick. “It always made me feel better, knowing that they were there.”
Another factor that helped, Miriam remarked, has been the support she received from Telluride, praising the wider community and the Telluride School District in general, and THS Principal Sara Kimble and Cultural Liaison Ursula Cristol, in particular.
“Telluride has been so, so, so supportive,” Miriam said. “The school, One to One Mentoring, KOTO and the Telluride Elks Lodge. We are so grateful to everyone, but Sara and Ursula have been above and beyond. They have done so much for me and my family.”
For her part, Kimble, in an email interview, wrote, “Miriam is one of the most amazing young women I have met. The first time I visited her in Denver (a couple months after her diagnosis) she was so positive and strong, talking about how she wants to help other students. Her family has been incredible, doing everything they can to support her. When they are home, her mom has my family and Ursula’s family over for dinner and oftentimes makes bags of tamales for us. I know this has not been easy and there have been ups and downs, but the resilience shown has been inspiring.”
Kimble continued, “Ursula and I have been working with the family to provide support for the past three years, we have done fundraising, meeting with the family, making sure they have food. We have had several fundraisers at the school for Miriam. Our goal is to make sure that no matter where she is, she has the Telluride school district support behind her.”
Most recently, the high school held Hats On For Miriam, where students wore hats to school and donated. Although Miriam is in remission, she still takes an oral chemotherapy and will have monthly trips to Denver, as well as treatment for the diabetes, meaning that the ancillary costs associated with her illness will continue for the foreseeable future.
“I have a lot of complications on top of dealing with the side effects of the chemo,” she said.
Miriam also advocates for more awareness of pediatric cancers and said, “I feel like childhood cancers are supposedly very rare, but they really aren’t. Be aware that just because we are young doesn’t mean that we don’t get sick. Pediatric cancers are so underfunded and they are very different from adult cancers.”
Miriam has been taking classes online through Brigham Young University to make up the credits she missed during her long illness.
“There is so much to catch up on, but I’ll figure it out,” she said.
And that’s the thing about Miriam. In talking to her, the conversation goes back and forth between the life-altering experience she has had and ordinary aspects of everyday life like class credit. It’s a balance that permeates her answer to one final question: In those challenging times, how did she keep going mentally and emotionally?
Said Miriam, “I just tried to remember that everything has a reason in life and that everything, no matter how hard it seemed at that moment, was going to be OK. Every single time that I was sick, I got better. So, people do get better and they do go on to do big things. I want to have that.”
The support the Tabares family with their continuing costs, visit gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-to-support-miriam-Miriam or contact the Telluride Foundation, which manages an account in Miriam’s name. Miriam is able to have visitors, as long as they don’t have a cold, flu or other contagious illness.
Leer en español:
Para que lo sepas, Miriam Tabares todavía suda las cosas pequeñas.
Miriam tenía 14 años y era estudiante de primer año de Telluride High School (Escuela Secundaria de Telluride) cuando le diagnosticaron leucemia en 2016. Desde entonces, ha resistido meses agotadores de quimioterapia, cirugía y radiación; el descubrimiento de que uno de sus medicamentos había afectado su páncreas y le había dado diabetes; y la angustia de que se le dijera dos veces que su cáncer había reaparecido, cada vez necesito regresar a Children’s Hospital of Colorado en Denver y continuar con mas tratamiento. Miriam también ha soportado años lejos de su familia, los amigos, la escuela y la vida como una niña de Telluride. Y ahora está en remisión y regresa a casa, Miriam actualmente está navegando por un sistema inmunologico debilitado, la necesidad de mantener la quimioterapia y controlar su diabetes.
A pesar de seguir venciendo el cancer, ¿todavía se preocupa por las pequeñas cosas?
“Oh, sí”, dijo Miriam. “Quiero decir, todavía soy una persona. El hecho de que tuviera algo tan grande [que me sucede] no significa que las pequeñas cosas no me afecten. Creo que a veces las personas olvidan que no importa lo que estemos pasando, seguimos siendo humanos, que aún podemos salir lastimados por pequeñas cosas”.
De hecho, Miriam no solo sonó como cualquier ser humano, sino que se parecía mucho a una adolescente típica cuando explicó lo que más disfruta, ahora que está de vuelta en casa: comer un bagel en BIT, pasear a su perro (un chiweenie llamado Cookie), pasar tiempo con sus hermanos y salir con amigos.
“Ha sido un poco difícil”, ella explicó. “Me he alejado de muchos amigos porque ahora estamos en momentos de nuestras vidas muy diferentes, pero tengo amigos que se mantuvieron en contacto y siempre retomamos donde lo dejamos. Pase lo que pase, sigo siendo quien siempre fui y todavía me gusta salir como si nada hubiera pasado. Eso es lo que más me gusta”.
Sin embargo, Miriam agregó que no le importa que amigos y otras personas hagan preguntas sobre su enfermedad. “Me encanta responder preguntas porque significa que les importa, que quieren aprender al respect”.
Miriam explicó que, además de sus buenos amigos, su familia, su madre, Martha y los hermanos Luis y Daniel, han sido muy importante para ayudarla a superar su enfermedad, incluso si solo jugaban a los juegos de cartas o miraban películas juntas cuando estaba enferma. “Siempre me hizo sentir mejor, sabiendo que estaban allí”.
Miriam comentó que otro factor que ayudó fue el apoyo que recibio de Telluride, elogiando a la comunidad y al Telluride School District en general, y a la directora de THS, Sara Kimble, y a la Cultural Liaison, Ursula Cristol, en particular.
“Telluride ha sido mi gran apoyo”, dijo Miriam. “La escuela, One to One Mentoring, KOTO y el Telluride Elks Lodge. Estamos muy agradecidos con todos, pero Sara y Ursula han estado por encima y más allá. Han hecho mucho por mí y mi familia”.
Por su parte, Kimble, en una entrevista por correo electrónico, escribió: “Miriam es una de las mujeres jóvenes más increíbles que he conocido. La primera vez que la visité en Denver (unos meses después de su diagnóstico) fue muy positiva y fuerte, hablando de cómo quiere ayudar a otros estudiantes. Su familia ha sido increíble, haciendo todo lo posible para apoyarla. Cuando están en casa, su madre invita a mi familia y a la familia de Ursula a cenar y muchas veces nos hace bolsas de tamales. Sé que esto no ha sido fácil y ha habido altibajos, pero la resistencia mostrada ha sido inspiradora”.
Kimble continuó: “Úrsula y yo hemos estado trabajando con la familia para brindar apoyo durante los últimos tres años, hemos recaudado fondos, reuniéndonos con la familia, asegurándonos de que tengan comida. Hemos tenido varios eventos para recaudar fondos en la escuela para Miriam. Nuestro objetivo es asegurarnos de que, sin importar dónde se encuentre, ella tenga el apoyo del Telluride School District detrás de ella”.
Más recientemente, la escuela secundaria celebró Hats On For Miriam, donde los estudiantes usaron sombreros para la escuela y donaron. Aunque Miriam está en remisión, todavía toma una quimioterapia oral y realizará viajes mensuales a Denver, así como tratamiento para la diabetes, lo que significa que los costos adicionales asociados con su enfermedad continuarán en el futuro.
“Tengo muchas complicaciones además de lidiar con los efectos secundarios de la quimioterapia”, ella dijo.
Miriam también aboga por una mayor conciencia de los cánceres pediátricos y dijo: “Siento que los cánceres infantiles son supuestamente muy raros, pero realmente no lo son. Tenga en cuenta que el hecho de que seamos jóvenes no significa que no nos enfermemos. Los cánceres pediátricos están tan poco financiados y son muy diferentes de los cánceres de adultos”.
Miriam ha estado tomando clases por internet a través de la Universidad Brigham Young para recuperar los créditos que perdió durante su larga enfermedad.
“Hay mucho para ponerse al día, pero lo resolveré”, dijo.
Y eso es lo que pasa con Miriam. Al hablar con ella, la conversación va y viene entre la experiencia que le ha cambiado la vida y los aspectos ordinarios de la vida cotidiana, como el crédito de clase. Es un equilibrio que impregna su respuesta a una última pregunta: en esos tiempos difíciles, ¿cómo siguió adelante mental y emocionalmente?
Miriam dijo: “Intenté recordar que todo tiene una razón en la vida y que todo, sin importar lo difícil que parezca en ese momento, iba a estar bien. Cada vez que estuve enfermo, mejoré. Entonces, las personas mejoran y hacen grandes cosas. Quiero tener eso”.
Para apoyar a la familia Tabares con sus costos continuos, visite gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-to-support-miriam-Miriam o comuníquese con la Telluride Foundation, que administra una cuenta para Miriam. Miriam puede recibir visitas, siempre que no tengan un resfriado, gripe u otra enfermedad contagiosa.
