The "Exposure" film crew: left, Kathryn Barrows (cinematographer), middle, Ingeborg Jakobsen (cinematographer), right, and Holly Morris, director. The documentary has two showings at Mountainfilm. The first is today at High Camp at 1 p.m. and the second is tomorrow (Saturday) at the Masons Hall at 4 p.m. (Photo by Renan Ozturk)