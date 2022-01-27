A second draft of the proposed Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan amendments is available for the public to review during a second public review and comment period.
At its Jan. 20 meeting, Town Council directed staff to extend the public review period to give the community more time to provide feedback on the amendment process. The review period was originally scheduled to run through Feb. 1, but has been extended to Feb. 10.
The direction to extend the public review period was given, in part, due to proposed changes discussed during the Jan. 20 meeting related to the comprehensive plan’s public benefits table, a much-discussed component of the town’s master plan.
As currently constituted, this table identifies certain public benefits, such as easements on publicly used trails, upon the occurrence of specific triggers, such as rezoning Telluride Ski & Golf (TSG) open space for hotbed development.
Council discussed a proposal to eliminate the trigger component of the public benefits table and simply list the public benefits the town deems important for future town councils to consider when evaluating future development applications.
The public can review the comprehensive plan with proposed amendments at townofmountainvillage.com. The details of the public benefits changes can be found on pages 60-61 of the PDF. All comments may be submitted through the town's online comment townofmountainvillage.formstack.com or emailed to CD@mtnvillage.org. This form and the background on this year-long process can also be found on the webpage townofmountainvillage.com.
Town council will review public comment and discuss the comprehensive plan amendment process during a work session at its Feb. 17 town council meeting.
The public is invited to attend all hearings virtually or in person. Meeting info and Zoom log-in information will be available once meeting material is posted on the Mountain Village town council webpage. Meeting material is posted to the town’s website the Friday before each meeting and will be publicly noticed per town policy.
Schedule of events (subject to change): Feb. 10, end of the public review period; Feb. 11, public comment included in the town council packet; Feb. 17, February town council meeting, comprehensive plan work session and anticipated housing mitigation adoption on first reading; March 17, March town council meeting and potential comprehensive plan adoption.
For more information about the entire comprehensive plan amendment process, please visit: townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan.
