On May 30, the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) expanded their Norwood and Lawson Hill services. In 2019, David Averill, SMART Executive Director, and Kari Distefano, Operations Manager, created a five-year strategic operating plan including these two projects. Since the plan's inception, SMART has been chipping away at projects.
"We lost a little time because of the pandemic and it didn't make a lot of sense to expand services during the pandemic when we had capacity restrictions and all the other things going on. But since things have mellowed out quite a bit this last year, we've started doing some more expansion projects to get back on track," said Averill.
Monday through Friday, three additional services were added to the Norwood Bus, which includes Telluride and continues to Nucla and Naturita. The trips will include Telluride to Norwood at 9:45 a.m., Norwood to Telluride at 11 a.m., and Telluride to Norwood at 11:30 p.m. The services will make stops at Lawson Hill Park and Ride and Two Rivers and all down valley stops. SMART believes the 11:30 p.m. will have the most significant impact. Previously, the last bus leaving Telluride for Norwood left the courthouse at 5:20 p.m.
"There's a ton of service industry employees that are coming in later in the day, and going home later at night, we hope to have an option for them. That's really what the move is all about," Averill said.
Before May 30, riders could call 30 minutes in advance and be picked up at the Lawson Hill Park and Ride. However, Distefano explained that as Lawson got busier and Society Turn became more developed, a concrete stop was needed at the lot.
"It was generating a lot of employees and a number of which were from Montrose. The other problem was that every little once in a while the request would get lost in the translation, so it wouldn’t get to the dispatcher or things just went wrong. We decided it would be better to make it a permanent part of our trip," Distefano said.
The Lawson Hill bus will now come every 45 minutes, instead of the previous half-hour schedule. While this might seem like a step back, explained Averill, this new schedule should help congestion around the road leading into town, especially during the morning commute.
"We also think we will see increased traffic numbers on the Spur because of the adjacent developments. Not just what's being built right now on the hill, but also the potential new medical center in a few years is going to have an impact on our schedules and things like that. We're trying to try and future proof that service and not have to make a bunch of adjustments down the road," said Averill.
He added that the Lawson Hill service was already having trouble keeping the 30-minute schedule on time due to the traffic.
The schedule is also beneficial because the adjusted times match the off-season schedules so that riders can keep their same routine throughout the year.
Although the Lawson Hill intervals have changed, three new midday trips and one additional evening trip have been added according to the SMART website.
Across the country, there is a nationwide bus driver shortage. While Averill acknowledged that is an issue for many transit agencies post-covid, SMART's contractor, Telluride Express, has kept a full roster of drivers throughout the off-season. They don't anticipate any future shortages.
SMART hopes to add in a bus that goes from Lawson to Mountain Village in the future. Outside of off-season services, if Lawson Hill residents need to get to Mountain Village, they must first go into Telluride and then take the gondola up, which is inconvenient for commuters.
For a full and updated list of SMART services and routes, visit smarttelluride.colorado.gov.
